Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Huawei Honor 9 doubles your camera for less"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Huawei Honor 9 doubles your camera for less

This Android phone packs some eye-opening specs into a midprice package.
1:31 /
Transcript
[SOUND] Huawei is back with the Honor 9, a mid-priced phone with two cameras on the back. It's a straightforward device with smooth lines, an aluminum frame, and some pretty solid specs. Huawei was one of the first to kick off the dual camera trend and the Honor 9 gets a 12 megapixel color lens. And 120 megapixel monochrome lens together these two lenses are meant to add a lot of depth and detail to shots. You'll find plenty of settings if you like to fine tune your photos and videos and it also takes photos in the raw format. On the front, you'll snap your selfies with an 8 megapixel camera. The Honor 9 gives you a slider to adjust how much air brushing you want to apply to smooth yourself out and there is a portrait effect that can blur your background when you take a selfie. In fact, you can tap to get the same portrait mode on the rear camera too. The Honor 9 is a medium sized phone Phone with a 5.15 inch screen. But it's by no means small. Here's what it's got. A home button that doubles as a a fingerprint reader. It has a decent size battery too, and an option to add a second sim card. An Android 7.0 Nougat at the core with Huawei skin on top. And its also running on Huawei's fastest processor. This is the same one that you're gonna see inside the pricier P10 phone. So far the Honor 9 is shaping up to be a pretty competent mid-tier handset. But it faces tough competition against the OnePlus 5. We've still got lots of testing to do before the final verdict is in. [MUSIC]
Huawei Honor 9

CNET Editors' Rating

Not yet rated
A portrait mode for selfies gives the midprice Honor 9 a little something extra.
Read editors' take

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Latest Phones videos

Video: OnePlus 5's new nifty software tricks
OnePlus 5's new nifty software tricks
2:19 June 29, 2017
In addition to premium hardware, the OnePlus 5 has some useful software goodies as well.
Play video
Video: 5 tips for getting started with Bixby Voice
5 tips for getting started with Bixby Voice
2:52 June 28, 2017
Packed with thousands of commands and tons of features, Bixby Voice is a lot to take in at first. Here are five tips and tricks to...
Play video
Video: HTC U11 is the first phone you can squeeze
HTC U11 is the first phone you can squeeze
1:54 June 28, 2017
Squeeze this Android's sides to launch the camera and other apps.
Play video
Video: It's real: Vivo phone scans fingerprints under the screen
It's real: Vivo phone scans fingerprints under the screen
1:07 June 28, 2017
Sorry, Apple. Qualcomm and Vivo are the first to show off under-screen fingerprint tech.
Play video
Video: The fun and frenzy of reviewing the first iPhone
The fun and frenzy of reviewing the first iPhone
3:05 June 27, 2017
Ten years ago, CNET came together to review the original iPhone the night it was released. Editor Kent German remembers what it was...
Play video
Video: 8 ways to repurpose your old phone
8 ways to repurpose your old phone
2:10 June 26, 2017
Getting a new phone? Put your old iPhone or Android device to good use in one of these handy roles.
Play video
Video: 6 cool things you can do with Bixby Voice
6 cool things you can do with Bixby Voice
1:41 June 25, 2017
We take Samsung's Galaxy S8 assistant for a spin.
Play video
Video: OnePlus 5 vs. iPhone 7 Plus: Dual-camera shootout
OnePlus 5 vs. iPhone 7 Plus: Dual-camera shootout
3:34 June 24, 2017
We tested these dual-camera wonders around San Francisco shooting portraits, street scenes and low-light locales to see which one is...
Play video