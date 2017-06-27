Huawei Honor 9 doubles your camera for less

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
[SOUND] Huawei is back with the Honor 9, a mid-priced phone with two cameras on the back. It's a straightforward device with smooth lines, an aluminum frame, and some pretty solid specs. Huawei was one of the first to kick off the dual camera trend and the Honor 9 gets a 12 megapixel color lens. And 120 megapixel monochrome lens together these two lenses are meant to add a lot of depth and detail to shots. You'll find plenty of settings if you like to fine tune your photos and videos and it also takes photos in the raw format. On the front, you'll snap your selfies with an 8 megapixel camera. The Honor 9 gives you a slider to adjust how much air brushing you want to apply to smooth yourself out and there is a portrait effect that can blur your background when you take a selfie. In fact, you can tap to get the same portrait mode on the rear camera too. The Honor 9 is a medium sized phone Phone with a 5.15 inch screen. But it's by no means small. Here's what it's got. A home button that doubles as a a fingerprint reader. It has a decent size battery too, and an option to add a second sim card. An Android 7.0 Nougat at the core with Huawei skin on top. And its also running on Huawei's fastest processor. This is the same one that you're gonna see inside the pricier P10 phone. So far the Honor 9 is shaping up to be a pretty competent mid-tier handset. But it faces tough competition against the OnePlus 5. We've still got lots of testing to do before the final verdict is in. [MUSIC]