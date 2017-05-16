CNET
HTC U11 is the first phone you can squeeze
Squeeze this Android's sides to launch the camera and other apps.
May 16, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for HTC U11 is the first phone you can squeeze.
Coming up next
Huawei's Honor 8 Pro packs a punch but won't drain your bank...
iPhone SE: Get now, or wait?
Huawei Honor 6X has budget camera tricks
The Moto G5 is a rock-bottom bargain for your everyday essentials
Huawei's P10 is a beautiful powerhouse
The Motorola Moto G5 Plus makes it look easy
Samsung Galaxy S8: The good, the bad, the beautiful
The LG G6 gives the people what they (mostly) want
The 3 biggest letdowns of Samsung's Galaxy S8
Samsung Galaxy S8's major makeover
Latest
Phones videos
Samsung Galaxy S8 vs. Apple iPhone 7
5:42
May 15, 2017
Sure, it's Samsung's new kid on the block versus Apple's iPhone 7, but will it show how much ground Apple's next iPhone has to make...
Play video
Make your own iPhone ringtone
1:04
May 12, 2017
Stand out from the crowd and make a custom iPhone ringtone using GarageBand and a song you already have.
Play video
Sailor Moon phone vanquishes evil, takes great selfies
1:09
May 10, 2017
In the name of the moon, give your mobile life a magical makeover with Meitu's limited edition Sailor Moon M8 phone. It even comes...
Play video
3 quick tips for navigating your iPhone
1:31
May 9, 2017
It's never too late to learn some new tricks for getting more out of your iPhone.
Play video
Huawei's Honor 8 Pro packs a punch but won't drain your bank account
1:34
May 4, 2017
With its great screen, funky dual-lens camera and slick metal body, the Honor 8 Pro is the phone to choose if you want a high-end phone...
Play video
iPhone SE: Get now, or wait?
1:31
May 4, 2017
The little iPhone's a year old, but it's still the best budget iPhone. Just remember that the iPhone 8 is around the corner.
Play video
Make GIFs easily on the Galaxy S8
1:28
May 3, 2017
The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ have a built-in tool for making animated GIFs. Find out how to unlock this hidden feature.
Play video
Galaxy S8 Plus vs iPhone 7 Plus: Which takes better pictures?
3:51
May 3, 2017
We tested Samsung's new flagship phone and Apple's dual-lensed giant in low light, sunlight and action shots to see which one has the...
Play video