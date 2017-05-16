Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "HTC U11 is the first phone you can squeeze"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

HTC U11 is the first phone you can squeeze

Squeeze this Android's sides to launch the camera and other apps.
1:44 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for HTC U11 is the first phone you can squeeze.

Latest Phones videos

Video: Samsung Galaxy S8 vs. Apple iPhone 7
Samsung Galaxy S8 vs. Apple iPhone 7
5:42 May 15, 2017
Sure, it's Samsung's new kid on the block versus Apple's iPhone 7, but will it show how much ground Apple's next iPhone has to make...
Play video
Video: Make your own iPhone ringtone
Make your own iPhone ringtone
1:04 May 12, 2017
Stand out from the crowd and make a custom iPhone ringtone using GarageBand and a song you already have.
Play video
Video: Sailor Moon phone vanquishes evil, takes great selfies
Sailor Moon phone vanquishes evil, takes great selfies
1:09 May 10, 2017
In the name of the moon, give your mobile life a magical makeover with Meitu's limited edition Sailor Moon M8 phone. It even comes...
Play video
Video: 3 quick tips for navigating your iPhone
3 quick tips for navigating your iPhone
1:31 May 9, 2017
It's never too late to learn some new tricks for getting more out of your iPhone.
Play video
Video: Huawei's Honor 8 Pro packs a punch but won't drain your bank account
Huawei's Honor 8 Pro packs a punch but won't drain your bank account
1:34 May 4, 2017
With its great screen, funky dual-lens camera and slick metal body, the Honor 8 Pro is the phone to choose if you want a high-end phone...
Play video
Video: iPhone SE: Get now, or wait?
iPhone SE: Get now, or wait?
1:31 May 4, 2017
The little iPhone's a year old, but it's still the best budget iPhone. Just remember that the iPhone 8 is around the corner.
Play video
Video: Make GIFs easily on the Galaxy S8
Make GIFs easily on the Galaxy S8
1:28 May 3, 2017
The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ have a built-in tool for making animated GIFs. Find out how to unlock this hidden feature.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S8 Plus vs iPhone 7 Plus: Which takes better pictures?
Galaxy S8 Plus vs iPhone 7 Plus: Which takes better pictures?
3:51 May 3, 2017
We tested Samsung's new flagship phone and Apple's dual-lensed giant in low light, sunlight and action shots to see which one has the...
Play video