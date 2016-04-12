Your video, "HTC 10: Editors react "
Special Features

HTC 10: Editors react

CNET Senior Editors Luke Westaway and Andrew Hoyle give their first impressions of HTC's new flagship. Is it fresh enough to challenge the iPhone 6S and Galaxy S7?
So the HTC 10 this here is the company's new flagship. Gonna give some of our first reactions now. Here it is. This is the phone. My first reaction is that I actually quite strongly Just like the design. As I say, I'm not too keen. Like design is what traditionally as you see has been really, really, really good at. And this one feels a little bit chunky. I'm not sure about these bezeled edges around here. I mean just when you bear in mind that the competition for design is Is very very stiff like Samsung's S7 is a really nice looking phone. This is a little, I don't know it feels like something of a step backwards. Yeah it was. [INAUDIBLE] This phone is very similar to the previous few generations of its flagship. So As you say Samsung has really overhauled [UNKNOWN] with the S6 and the S7 is beautiful. Hm, I think they need to do something a little bit more. But design is quite subjective so people might feel different. Of course. How about on the inside? On the inside it's quite interesting because what ACC has done is it tried to streamline its software a little bit. So instead of bundling its own web browsers along with Chrome and having multiple versions of the calendar, it's just started to only use the best of each. So you don't get It was not multiple ways of doing things, which I know for a lot of people switching to Android can be quite confusing because there's so many ways of doing one task. Yeah, you get those pop-ups saying, which app do you want to open this with and it's- Exactly and if you don't know and if you don't know which one's best, so ATP is trying to. Make that a lot easier to use. Your according to your photography. I am. Is there anything note worthy about the camera. Yeah. HTC has made a lot of promises about this. Its got a 12 ultra pixel camera. Now that ultra pixel is the name that is- Is used in its cameras before. What that basically means is it's got bigger pixels to let it in more light. It sounds good on paper but HTC has made a lot of promises about its camera performance in previous models, and so far they've almost all disappointed. All phones make big promises. Just here I've got the [UNKNOWN] AT9, this is another phone that's only a few weeks out and they make similar Similarly massive claims of camera capabilities. Every tech company says they've got the best cameras. They do, and the problem is that some of them do have the best ones. Samsung and Apple's are brilliant, so the competition for cameras have never been more fierce. That really league means for end cameras. Okay so in things like based on our first impressions it might be fair to say that we are not convinced HSCC has not done enough. So we might change our minds once we've spent more time with it. yeah. But I don't know. Let us know what you guys think. That's the HSCC [INAUDIBLE]

