HP's 13-inch Spectre x360 still rules

CNET First Look
HP's 13-inch Spectre x360 still rulesStill svelte and well-designed, updates make the Spectre x360 a better, faster convertible laptop.
Transcript
HP improves on its already terrific Spectre X360 13 inch with updates to 8th generation Intel processors. They deliver better performance and longer battery life, over 12 hours on our streaming video test. Plus, HP added Gorilla Glass MBT to the display. The laptop certainly survived when I tripped over the cable and pulled it off a table. Some changes I'm not terribly fond of. There's no a fingerprint reader on the side. It's in an awkward spot since you have to look around the side to find it cuz it's really hard to feel by touch. I find the size as more comfortable to use as a tablet than larger models. While using it as laptop, I found the hinge doesn't have as tight a tension as my previous copper and brown model. Otherwise it's the same lightweight champ as the earlier model I tested. It has an excellent keyboard and a micro SD slot as well as two thunderbolt capable USB ports and a single USB 3.1 type A for charging other devices when the laptop is powered off. You will have to dongle it for an HDMI connection. HP includes an ethernet dongle in the box. An HP includes a [UNKNOWN] sleeve which is a slot for the bundled active pen. It's a nice perk if not as pretty as the system. [MUSIC]