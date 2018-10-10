Your video,
"A refrigerated PC gaming headset to keep you cool"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET First Look
CNET First Look
A refrigerated PC gaming headset to keep you cool
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Apparently when gaming some people get a little overheated they even get sweaty ears.
Now it doesn't have to be personally, but I've heard about it and HP wants to do something about that with their brand new Omen Mindframe Advanced Gaming Headset.
It claims to be a set of headphones that will actually keep you cool while you're gaming.
So we're going to take a peek.
We're gonna plug it in, we're gonna try it out.
I got them right here.
And this looks like a pretty standard set of gaming headphones.
It's got a little fold out microphone.
It connects via USB.
And inside, instead of padding or fabric, on the inside of the ear cups There's actually metal and I actually have my temperature gun right here, and if I do a little check on the inside with the little laser pointer, it's about 78 degrees on the inside of the ear cup.
Keep that in mind.
We're gonna come back to that number later.
We're gonna take these, and we're gonna plug them in via USB to my desktop right here.
Got it in on the first try and that means the headphones turn on and we should see a little light here and a little light there, on the microphone.
And right away, you can tell the thermo electric plates are turning on.
They're very similar to the little plug in USB accessories you would see for computers.
Where it's a little pad with a circle on it and you plug it into your USB port and you put a soda can on it.
And it makes the sort of cold after awhile and I can already feel it getting a little chilly.
I'm gonna slip these headphones on right now, play a little Tomb Raider and let's see how hot things get.
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
I don't really get overheated while gaming.
I don't have sweaty ears.
I swear I do not, but if you do get a little hot when you're playing something like Fortnight or another competitive game, which I'm no good at, I could see wanting to cool off a little bit.
So right now, I can feel, just by putting my fingers on the plate, that it's actually very cold on the inside.
And it's getting warmer on the outside as the heat is transported from the inner part of the panel to the outer part.
Take my handy temperature gun again and now on the interior, I'm down to about 67, 65 in some places.
Generally about 67.
That's a full 10 degrees cooler in just a couple of minutes then what we were when we started.
Do you need self cooling headphones?
Probably not.
But these have all the other features you're looking for in a standard set of gaming headphones.
It's got the flip down mic.
It's got the 7.1 virtual surround sound.
Big cushy cups and an adjustable headstrap.
And of course, you plug them in, they get cold.
That's HP's new Mindframe headset available now for just 200 frosty dollars.
[MUSIC]
HeadphonesHP
Up Next
Microsoft Surface Headphones: The surprise noise-canceling contender
2:38
Sony's WH-1000XM3 dethrones Bose QuietComfort 35 II as top noise-cancelling...
2:48
Tribit XFree Tune: A cheap Bluetooth headphone that sounds great
1:25
Plantronics BackBeat Go 600: A comfortable and affordable over-ear...
1:40
JBL Reflect Mini 2 mostly shines
1:30
Marshall Mid ANC takes on Sony and Bose headphones
1:42
Do Anker's Zolo Liberty earphones measure up to the AirPods?
1:55
Jabra's Elite 65t earphones have some advantages over Apple's...
2:30
Under Armour's Sport Wireless Flex by JBL is flashy -- literally