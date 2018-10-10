Your video, "A refrigerated PC gaming headset to keep you cool"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET First Look

CNET First Look

A refrigerated PC gaming headset to keep you cool

Transcript
[MUSIC] Apparently when gaming some people get a little overheated they even get sweaty ears. Now it doesn't have to be personally, but I've heard about it and HP wants to do something about that with their brand new Omen Mindframe Advanced Gaming Headset. It claims to be a set of headphones that will actually keep you cool while you're gaming. So we're going to take a peek. We're gonna plug it in, we're gonna try it out. I got them right here. And this looks like a pretty standard set of gaming headphones. It's got a little fold out microphone. It connects via USB. And inside, instead of padding or fabric, on the inside of the ear cups There's actually metal and I actually have my temperature gun right here, and if I do a little check on the inside with the little laser pointer, it's about 78 degrees on the inside of the ear cup. Keep that in mind. We're gonna come back to that number later. We're gonna take these, and we're gonna plug them in via USB to my desktop right here. Got it in on the first try and that means the headphones turn on and we should see a little light here and a little light there, on the microphone. And right away, you can tell the thermo electric plates are turning on. They're very similar to the little plug in USB accessories you would see for computers. Where it's a little pad with a circle on it and you plug it into your USB port and you put a soda can on it. And it makes the sort of cold after awhile and I can already feel it getting a little chilly. I'm gonna slip these headphones on right now, play a little Tomb Raider and let's see how hot things get. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] I don't really get overheated while gaming. I don't have sweaty ears. I swear I do not, but if you do get a little hot when you're playing something like Fortnight or another competitive game, which I'm no good at, I could see wanting to cool off a little bit. So right now, I can feel, just by putting my fingers on the plate, that it's actually very cold on the inside. And it's getting warmer on the outside as the heat is transported from the inner part of the panel to the outer part. Take my handy temperature gun again and now on the interior, I'm down to about 67, 65 in some places. Generally about 67. That's a full 10 degrees cooler in just a couple of minutes then what we were when we started. Do you need self cooling headphones? Probably not. But these have all the other features you're looking for in a standard set of gaming headphones. It's got the flip down mic. It's got the 7.1 virtual surround sound. Big cushy cups and an adjustable headstrap. And of course, you plug them in, they get cold. That's HP's new Mindframe headset available now for just 200 frosty dollars. [MUSIC]
HeadphonesHP

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS ALL LATEST NEWS

iPhone XS vs. Pixel 3: What's the difference?

3:28

Watch the highlights from Google's Pixel 3 event

9:42

Google's Pixel 3 Top Shot feature picks the best photo

4:10

Google reveals the Pixel Stand for wireless charging

1:53

Google debuts the Pixel Slate tablet with detachable keyboard

3:26

Google Pixel 3 can screen your calls

1:00

MOST POPULAR ALL MOST POPULAR

iPhone XS vs. Pixel 3: What's the difference?

3:28

iPhone XS: Charging issues and camera complaints explained

5:51

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Instant Pot's new blender will make you forget about pressure cooking

1:46

What we want to see at Apple's October event

3:39

Fitbit Charge 3 is here: Here's what's new

5:00

LATEST PRODUCTS ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Facebook Portal aims to take Messenger video chat up a few notches

2:54

A refrigerated PC gaming headset to keep you cool

2:50

The redesigned Echo Show is bigger, better and still not the best

7:10

Huawei Honor 8X: Looks better than 'budget'

1:26

Fitbit Charge 3 is here: Here's what's new

5:00

Instant Pot's new blender will make you forget about pressure cooking

1:46

LATEST HOW TO ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

How to use Siri's Shortcuts app

1:54

How to buy an affordable AV reciever

2:33

3 ways to cover bright LED lights so you can sleep

1:39

Here's how to use the new iOS 12 Photos app

1:28

How to cut down your screen time

1:05

5 interesting Alexa updates (and 5 that don't matter)

2:33