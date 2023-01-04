HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook and Laptop Hope to Be Experiential 3:22 Watch Now

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook and Laptop Hope to Be Experiential

Jan 4, 2023 Laptops

Speaker 1: HP's. Biggest news at c e s is the launch of its Dragonfly Pro line, which initially consists of a Windows laptop and a Chromebook. There are some oddball aspects about the design, though there's nothing particularly odd about the products themselves. It's really more the confusing branding. Speaker 1: See, the Dragon flies have been part of HP's commercial slash enterprise laptop line, [00:00:30] but the Dragonfly Pros are more like a half step up from HP's envy line of consumer focused clamshells at a smaller 14 inches. The Envy's are also marketed to a more creative ish type. Well, the Dragonfly Pro is for small biz, but not for small biz, mainstream ish premium buyers. HP seems to be hoping that you'll hear 24 7 concierge support and think, okay, I'll buy that one, and if you're like me, that the name Dragonfly [00:01:00] is too nice to waste on Enterprise laptops device warranty support will be a month to month subscription. HP says that these are approachable technology for the digitally savvy, but not tech savvy who don't have time to look at specs and know you are not imagining the implied air quotes. The company's plan is for everything to come standard, so you don't have to make any hard choices like what screen to pick, except you do have to make hard choices about how much memory and storage [00:01:30] or whether you want black or white, so there's that. Speaker 1: Now, the hardware actually looks pretty nice both inside and out, as long as you're not looking for ultra slim or ultra light style. The Windows and Chrome laptops are essentially the same just with accommodations for the different capabilities of their operating systems. For example, windows has dedicated keys for a control center, camera settings, a custom launcher for organizing what you open most frequently. And contact support Chromebook has just the support key and those support [00:02:00] keys put you directly in touch with folks specializing in these particular devices. Since the Windows laptop's based on an A MD Rise in 7 77 36 U, it doesn't have the same Thunderbolt for connections as the Intel I 5 12 35 U based Chromebook. The Windows system has three U s BBC ports, two of which are Thunderbolt three compatible, which means you can use them for fast data connections, power delivery monitors, and fast charging, but not for a Thunderbolt hub. Speaker 1: [00:02:30] It's an AMD thing. Both laptops have RGB backlit keyboards, which is unusual for a Chromebook and something I really like. The Chromebook has better specs than the window system, which is just counterintuitive. Most notably, it's got a higher resolution screen that can hit up to 1200 nets of brightness compared to 400 ness for the other, but that's really intended for visibility and direct sunlight, not like watching HD R movies. It also has a higher resolution eight megapixel webcam, which is good for when [00:03:00] you wanna zoom into a head and shoulders view without looking fuzzy. HP didn't give us any pricing, but these aren't shipping until spring and HP plans to offer up that information closer to availability. It does mean that for now it's impossible to tell whether what you get will be worth what you'll pay.