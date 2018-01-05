HP Chromebook G5 and G6 bring rugged style to the category

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
HP Chromebook G5 and G6 bring rugged style to the categoryRunning on Google's Chrome OS, these lightweight 14- and 11-inch laptops are built tough for business and students.
HP has 2 new Chromebooks made for surviving life at the office, or life at school. The 14 inch G5 and 11.6 inch G6. Both feature Intel Celeron processors, up to 8 gigs of memory, and storage up to 64 gigs. Which is enough to run Google's browser based OS, and there's support for Web and Android apps so you can do much more than just browse the web with these. Each is available with HD IPS touchscreens that fold back 180 degrees for those times when a group needs to huddle around the screen. Around the sides, you'll find USB C ports for accessories and external displays, and they're used for charging your laptops too. [MUSIC] Dressed in gray plastic, the bodies are built to [INAUDIBLE] spec 810g standards so they can handle life being passed around from user to user in addition to minor spills and drops. Pricing is still being worked out, but you should be able to find them in February.