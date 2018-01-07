The Latest New Products Must-See
CES 2018

HP adds some Intel to its Envy X2 2-in-1 tablet PC

Following the launch of HP's first Qualcomm-based detachable two-in-one by the same name, this X2 has an Intel Core i-series CPU inside.
In late 2017 HP introduced a new ENVY X2 detachable 2-in-1 running on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chip for Window's PCs, the same chip in phones like Samsung's Galaxy S8 and LG's V30. It also has 4G LTE mobile wireless so you can start working without worrying about an unsafe WiFi network, or tethering to your phone or hot spot. Plus, it'll supposedly run for up to 20 hours. Joining it this year is another 4G LTE NV X2, this time with a 7gen intel core i series processor. Other than the CPU and a different more lap friendly backlit keyboard, they are similarly configured with up to 8 gigs of memory and up to 256 gigs of storage. And a 12.3 inch WUXGA+ touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 4. It's pen enabled, too, and HP is throwing in the pen and keyboard for the price, which unfortunately isn't Available just yet. The fanless design is a millimeter thicker than then [UNKNOWN] version at 7.9 milimeters. And a touch heavier at 1.65 pounds. But hey, at least the battery life is shorter. Estimated at up to 15 hours. Still, you are likely getting better performance from the Intel chip, but we won't know for sure until spring when HP expects it to be available.
