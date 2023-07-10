How You Can Stop Night Sweats
Speaker 1: So it is officially summertime. The temperatures are going way up, and you might be dealing with some night sweats. We're gonna talk about how to tackle those in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm Sena, and we've got some tips for you on how to deal with night sweats. There's a whole article you can check out down below in the description. There are many factors that can contribute to night sweats, like maybe certain medications you're taking can exacerbate the problem or your diet, stuff like that. But I'm a mattress [00:00:30] guy, so we're gonna be focusing mostly on that stuff. The first thing I recommend looking at is your bedding, like your sheets and pillows, stuff like that. There's lots of different materials that go into different sheet sets, and depending on which one you have, it might be impacting the breathability. For example, materials like microfiber and polyester, even like twill and flannel aren't gonna be quite as breathable as some other types of cotton sheets or even linen sheets. So that's one thing I would recommend looking at first. Speaker 1: Personally, I actually have a sheet set that I normally use in the wintertime to sleep warmer and ones that I use in the summertime to sleep [00:01:00] cooler. One other little thing I've done is kind of training myself to sleep without anything covering my body. It can be kind of hard because you're so used to having a blanket, you sleep a lot better with it, but you can train your body to, you know, get used to the sensation of sleeping without anything covering you, and that can help out a little bit as well. And then the next thing I would look at is your mattress. Not all beds are created equal when it comes to temperature regulation. To show you what I mean. Let's go to the mattress room. So this is an older memory foam mattress. And as you can see with these foams, they're just really dense, which you need for the support, but it's a bit [00:01:30] harder for air to travel through. Speaker 1: And so odds are you're gonna heat up a bit more on this mattress in comparison to say, this bed, which is actually a hybrid that features a cooling cover. So if you do have a lot of night sweats, I think this bed will probably do a lot better for you than a bed like this. Then one last thing I wanna mention. I don't wanna sound like web D over here. I'm obviously not a doctor. I don't wanna freak you out, but if you do have excessive night sweats and nothing you've tried really helps alleviate the problem, then that could be a sign of an underlying health condition. So I would definitely talk to your doctor about it [00:02:00] and maybe they can figure something out. However, I do think switching up your bedding a little bit is probably the quickest, cheapest, and simplest way to help alleviate your night sweats. I hope you found something in this video or in the article helpful. If you did, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel and have way more sleep tips coming into the future. So be sure to keep an eye out for that. But this is gonna do it for me. This is onus seen at home. I'll see you the next one.

