How Wing's Drone Service Will Deliver Your Coffee, Meds and Groceries
How Wing's Drone Service Will Deliver Your Coffee, Meds and Groceries
3:19
Watch Now

How Wing's Drone Service Will Deliver Your Coffee, Meds and Groceries

Tech
Speaker 1: We're here in the parking lot for Wing, which is a drone delivery service owned by Google's parent company, alphabet. They're demoing something called the Auto Loader, which is designed to make drone delivery a lot less of a hassle. Speaker 1: Queen's mission is to deliver small packages using these autonomous electric drones. The company started offering this service in Australia, Finland, and the US in 2019. You could order, say, medicine, food, or drinks through an app, and then these drones [00:00:30] would deliver those items directly to you from a store or restaurant. Normally, this would mean a retailer restaurant employee would wait for the drone that's picking up your order. But with this new auto loader, which could be placed in a store parking lot, a worker can just put your order inside a package, hook that onto the auto loader, and the drone will come and grab it whenever it arrives. No one has to wait for pickup. The way the system works is there's a tether that falls from the drone as it approaches the auto loader. Then it hooks onto the package, lifts it up, and the drone takes off and comes to you Speaker 2: With, with the auto [00:01:00] loader, we're introducing a way for a worker to place the package on the auto loader and then go about their business so they don't necessarily have to be there, uh, when the drone arrives to, to, to pick it up. Well, we expect it to save a lot of time, both for the business and for the user. So instead of going to the store and picking something up, you're, you're, you're staying at home and waiting for the drone to deliver it to your door. Stop. Uh, for a worker, instead of going out, uh, to meet, uh, someone at a retail location, they can essentially place the package on the auto litter, go back inside and continue working. So we think it will save a lot of [00:01:30] time. Speaker 1: Right now, when the us, the drones are operating in Texas and Virginia, and the company's done more than 340,000 deliveries worldwide, there are other companies betting on the future of drone delivery, namely Amazon. So this is likely something you'll see more of in the coming years as companies look for new faster ways to get you what you need. Wings, drones are super lightweight. They're mostly made of foam, like what you'd find in a bike helmet. They have a bunch of little propellers to help them take off and hover vertically, and they can fly it up to 70 miles an hour. [00:02:00] They can also go as high as 400 feet, and they're designed to fly in various weather conditions, including wind and rain. As long as it's not too extreme. The drones are designed to fly carefully so your glass bottles or coffee won't spill or break. They can carry up to around three pounds. Wing has its own app for delivery through some partners, but it's also teamed up with companies like DoorDash to deliver through their app. Speaker 2: And that's, that's the future. Uh, the future is that that Wing provides that drone delivery service, and we, we like to make it available through any app you, you [00:02:30] might use. Speaker 1: Now, you may be concerned about a bunch of drones flying overhead, capturing images or information, but that's not the point of these drones. Speaker 2: These are not like drones that you buy off the shelf with high resolution cameras. They don't have high resolution cameras. They essentially have low resolution sensors that are, that are used for navigation. They point directly at the ground, they're not being reviewed by a pilot. Remember, it's, it's flying autonomously. Uh, so, so we, we take customers' privacy very seriously. Speaker 1: The auto loader is slated to be deployed later year. The idea [00:03:00] is to hopefully make drone delivery less of a hassle and eventually more ubiquitous. But what do you think do you think drone delivery will take off? See what I did there? Let us know in the comments below. And don't forget to hit like and subscribe for more videos from cnet.

Up Next

New 15-Inch MacBook Air vs. Every Other MacBook
230605-clean-macbook-air-spec-comparison-4

Up Next

New 15-Inch MacBook Air vs. Every Other MacBook

Apple Vision Pro: I Tried Apple's AR/VR Headset
vision-pro-apple-walks-through-mixed-reality-headset-design-mp4-00-00-37-04-still001.png

Apple Vision Pro: I Tried Apple's AR/VR Headset

Apple AirPods Get Adaptive Audio
aipodspic

Apple AirPods Get Adaptive Audio

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try
230524-yt-3-settings-bard-ai-protect-yourself-v03

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try

Razr Plus and Razr 2023 Hands On: First Look at Motorola's New Foldable
razrthumb

Razr Plus and Razr 2023 Hands On: First Look at Motorola's New Foldable

Apple, Please Bring These Apple Watch Features to WatchOS 10
thumb3

Apple, Please Bring These Apple Watch Features to WatchOS 10

RedMagic 8 Pro Review: What to Know About This Lower-Priced Gaming Phone
yt-review-redmagic-8-pro-v06

RedMagic 8 Pro Review: What to Know About This Lower-Priced Gaming Phone

Apple's WWDC 2023: What We Expect
230524-clean-wwdc-what-to-expect

Apple's WWDC 2023: What We Expect

Sony PlayStation Unveils Project Q Gaming Handheld
gaming-image-cnet

Sony PlayStation Unveils Project Q Gaming Handheld

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Tempur-Pedic Mattress Guide: Which Bed Should You Sleep On?
A Tempur-Pedic LuxeBreeze mattress sitting on top of a black bed frame inside of a well-lit room.

Tempur-Pedic Mattress Guide: Which Bed Should You Sleep On?

How Wing's Drone Service Will Deliver Your Coffee, Meds and Groceries
dronepic

How Wing's Drone Service Will Deliver Your Coffee, Meds and Groceries

Apple's Vision Pro vs. Meta Quest 3: Which Should You Get?
abrar-comp-cnet-version-00-06-44-05-still001

Apple's Vision Pro vs. Meta Quest 3: Which Should You Get?

AirPods Upgrades Unveiled at WWDC 2023
airpodsstill

AirPods Upgrades Unveiled at WWDC 2023

New 15-Inch MacBook Air vs. Every Other MacBook
230605-clean-macbook-air-spec-comparison-4

New 15-Inch MacBook Air vs. Every Other MacBook

The Casper Mattress Review: Casper's Newest Cheap Bed
The Casper Mattress on top of a dark bed frame inside of a well-lit room.

The Casper Mattress Review: Casper's Newest Cheap Bed

Most Popular All most popular

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try
230524-yt-3-settings-bard-ai-protect-yourself-v03

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try

Apple Vision Pro: I Tried Apple's AR/VR Headset
vision-pro-apple-walks-through-mixed-reality-headset-design-mp4-00-00-37-04-still001.png

Apple Vision Pro: I Tried Apple's AR/VR Headset

First Impressions of Apple's Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset
apple-reveals-vision-pro-mixed-reality-headset-mp4-00-00-12-10-still001.png

First Impressions of Apple's Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset

New MacBook Air: Hands-On With the 15-Inch Display
hands-on-thumb-1

New MacBook Air: Hands-On With the 15-Inch Display

New 15-Inch MacBook Air vs. Every Other MacBook
230605-clean-macbook-air-spec-comparison-4

New 15-Inch MacBook Air vs. Every Other MacBook

Apple AirPods Get Adaptive Audio
aipodspic

Apple AirPods Get Adaptive Audio

Latest Products All latest products

dronepic

How Wing's Drone Service Will Deliver Your Coffee, Meds and Groceries

razrthumb

Razr Plus and Razr 2023 Hands On: First Look at Motorola's New Foldable

xperia1v

Review: We Tested the Cameras on the Sony Xperia 1 V

pixelfold

Pixel Fold Hands-On: A First Look at Google's First Foldable

thumbrog1

Asus ROG Ally First Look

samsung-tv-event-cnet-00-01-22-10-still001.png

Samsung's 2023 OLED TVs Challenge LG on Price, Picture

Latest How To All how to videos

230524-yt-3-settings-bard-ai-protect-yourself-v03

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try

230331-yt-howto-bard-google-ai-v04

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started

bing, bing ai, bing chat

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat

car-cam-2

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam

pc-vr-5

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC

cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser