How We Test Phones 4:54 Watch Now

How We Test Phones

Sep 4, 2023 Phones

Speaker 1: This is the iPhone 14 Pro. Speaker 2: This is the Galaxy SS 23 Ultra, Speaker 1: The Google Pixel seven A, Speaker 2: The Motorola Razor Plus, and this is how CNET Tests phones. Speaker 1: Hi, I'm Patrick Holland. Speaker 2: And I'm Lisa Tic Chico. Speaker 1: And we're two of a handful of people who review phones for cnet. Speaker 2: We review phones from Samsung, Google, Motorola, OnePlus, and others, Speaker 1: As well as the iPhone and phones that aren't available in the US like ones from Huawei, [00:00:30] APO and Vivo. Speaker 2: When reviewing phones, we take a variety of factors into account, such as camera quality, design, performance, battery life, and longevity. Speaker 1: Every phone is different, but our testing allows us to answer the same question in every review. Is this phone worth Speaker 2: Buying? So here's what goes into a CNET smartphone review. Speaker 1: The cameras are the biggest area where companies like Apple, Samsung, Google, and OnePlus [00:01:00] make improvements each year. So we take photos in a variety of circumstances and lighting conditions, including bright outdoor areas like this coffee shop and dimm, indoor settings like this bar under mixed lighting. And we capture a bunch of different subjects like food pets and people to access the camera speed, how it captures details, skin tones, colors, and the dynamic range. And we do this for every camera on a phone, [00:01:30] even the selfie camera. We also record a lot of videos and just because a phone can capture six K or eight K resolution video doesn't mean it's good. Speaker 2: Lots of companies boast about how their newest phone is the fastest phone or that it's three times faster than last year's phone. So we put their claims to the test in a few ways. First, we use a review phone as our personal everyday smartphone and note how their performance is. We [00:02:00] note how well a phone can juggle multiple apps, how quickly apps launch, and how fast the camera opens. We also run a series of benchmarking tests designed to push a phone's computing power and graphics performance. These tests include the latest version of Geek Bench for general C P U performance and three D Mark Wildlife Extreme for graphics. We compare the results to the previous generation model as well as new phones from competitors. Speaker 1: [00:02:30] Probably the question I get asked most, how good is a phone's battery life? And answering that question is a big part of our review testing. And well, it's not as easy as seeing which phone comes with the biggest battery, especially since software and processors can make a phone more efficient and drain a battery less. So we test a phone's battery life three ways through an anecdotal stress test, a video streaming test, and by observing battery life after everyday use for the [00:03:00] anecdotal stress test, we measure how much the battery drains after 45 minutes of general usage. And we do a little bit of everything like streaming video, using social media apps, playing a game, making a video call, and other mundane tasks like checking email. Then there's the video streaming test that monitors how much a full battery drains over a three hour period while viewing a video on YouTube. And we use the same video every time. It's this lovely train ride through the Alps. And probably the most [00:03:30] important test we do is using a phone as our regular everyday device. We share how long the battery lasts in everyday use based on our own experience. Now often our practical time with a phone can be the best predictor for what you might expect if you bought the same phone. Speaker 2: Our smartphone reviews also encompass other areas like design software and display quality design can be subjective, but we generally look for how easy [00:04:00] the phone is to operate with one hand, the build quality, and whether the design is unique or interesting in some way like this. Speaker 1: At the end of the day, reviews will always vary depending on the phone, but these are the core tenants that make up a CNET smartphone review. Speaker 2: Determining a device's overall value is the guiding principle for every phone we review our reviews, shed light on whether a phone lives up to its expectations, who the phone is for, and whether it delivers on its [00:04:30] promises for the price. Speaker 1: And we are always evaluating our testing methods, looking for ways to improve so you can expect to see updates in the future. Hello, Speaker 2: We should end this video because we both have phones to test. Speaker 1: Okay, bye.