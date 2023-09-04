How We Test Phones
Speaker 1: This is the iPhone 14 Pro. Speaker 2: This is the Galaxy SS 23 Ultra, Speaker 1: The Google Pixel seven A, Speaker 2: The Motorola Razor Plus, and this is how CNET Tests phones. Speaker 1: Hi, I'm Patrick Holland. Speaker 2: And I'm Lisa Tic Chico. Speaker 1: And we're two of a handful of people who review phones for cnet. Speaker 2: We review phones from Samsung, Google, Motorola, OnePlus, and others, Speaker 1: As well as the iPhone and phones that aren't available in the US like ones from Huawei, [00:00:30] APO and Vivo. Speaker 2: When reviewing phones, we take a variety of factors into account, such as camera quality, design, performance, battery life, and longevity. Speaker 1: Every phone is different, but our testing allows us to answer the same question in every review. Is this phone worth Speaker 2: Buying? So here's what goes into a CNET smartphone review. Speaker 1: The cameras are the biggest area where companies like Apple, Samsung, Google, and OnePlus [00:01:00] make improvements each year. So we take photos in a variety of circumstances and lighting conditions, including bright outdoor areas like this coffee shop and dimm, indoor settings like this bar under mixed lighting. And we capture a bunch of different subjects like food pets and people to access the camera speed, how it captures details, skin tones, colors, and the dynamic range. And we do this for every camera on a phone, [00:01:30] even the selfie camera. We also record a lot of videos and just because a phone can capture six K or eight K resolution video doesn't mean it's good. Speaker 2: Lots of companies boast about how their newest phone is the fastest phone or that it's three times faster than last year's phone. So we put their claims to the test in a few ways. First, we use a review phone as our personal everyday smartphone and note how their performance is. We [00:02:00] note how well a phone can juggle multiple apps, how quickly apps launch, and how fast the camera opens. We also run a series of benchmarking tests designed to push a phone's computing power and graphics performance. These tests include the latest version of Geek Bench for general C P U performance and three D Mark Wildlife Extreme for graphics. We compare the results to the previous generation model as well as new phones from competitors. Speaker 1: [00:02:30] Probably the question I get asked most, how good is a phone's battery life? And answering that question is a big part of our review testing. And well, it's not as easy as seeing which phone comes with the biggest battery, especially since software and processors can make a phone more efficient and drain a battery less. So we test a phone's battery life three ways through an anecdotal stress test, a video streaming test, and by observing battery life after everyday use for the [00:03:00] anecdotal stress test, we measure how much the battery drains after 45 minutes of general usage. And we do a little bit of everything like streaming video, using social media apps, playing a game, making a video call, and other mundane tasks like checking email. Then there's the video streaming test that monitors how much a full battery drains over a three hour period while viewing a video on YouTube. And we use the same video every time. It's this lovely train ride through the Alps. And probably the most [00:03:30] important test we do is using a phone as our regular everyday device. We share how long the battery lasts in everyday use based on our own experience. Now often our practical time with a phone can be the best predictor for what you might expect if you bought the same phone. Speaker 2: Our smartphone reviews also encompass other areas like design software and display quality design can be subjective, but we generally look for how easy [00:04:00] the phone is to operate with one hand, the build quality, and whether the design is unique or interesting in some way like this. Speaker 1: At the end of the day, reviews will always vary depending on the phone, but these are the core tenants that make up a CNET smartphone review. Speaker 2: Determining a device's overall value is the guiding principle for every phone we review our reviews, shed light on whether a phone lives up to its expectations, who the phone is for, and whether it delivers on its [00:04:30] promises for the price. Speaker 1: And we are always evaluating our testing methods, looking for ways to improve so you can expect to see updates in the future. Hello, Speaker 2: We should end this video because we both have phones to test. Speaker 1: Okay, bye.
Up Next
Jabra Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active Review: They're Different -- Mostly In a Good Way
Jabra Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active Review: They're Different -- Mostly In a Good Way
Fairphone 5 Review: A Noble Cause, an Imperfect Phone
Fairphone 5 Review: A Noble Cause, an Imperfect Phone
Google Pixel 7A: 3 Months Later, Should You Buy It?
Google Pixel 7A: 3 Months Later, Should You Buy It?
Foldable Phones May Be the Future. In South Korea, They're the Present
Foldable Phones May Be the Future. In South Korea, They're the Present
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: Flip Phones Are Cool Again
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: Flip Phones Are Cool Again
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Is Like A Mini All-In-One PC With Double Displays
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Is Like A Mini All-In-One PC With Double Displays
Review: Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Video Review
Review: Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Video Review
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Full Review
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Full Review
Galaxy Z Flip 5: First Impressions From Seoul, Korea
Galaxy Z Flip 5: First Impressions From Seoul, Korea
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
How We Test Phones
How We Test Phones
Tour My 100% Off-the-Grid Home in the New Mexico Desert
Tour My 100% Off-the-Grid Home in the New Mexico Desert
What to Expect at Apple's Sept. 12 Event
What to Expect at Apple's Sept. 12 Event
What To Look For When Buying an EV
What To Look For When Buying an EV
Honor Reveals Concept Phone Purse at IFA 2023
Honor Reveals Concept Phone Purse at IFA 2023
Honor Magic V2 Gets Global Launch at IFA 2023
Honor Magic V2 Gets Global Launch at IFA 2023
Most Popular All most popular
Google Workspace Gets New AI Features
Google Workspace Gets New AI Features
Google Pixel 7A: 3 Months Later, Should You Buy It?
Google Pixel 7A: 3 Months Later, Should You Buy It?
Honor Magic V2 Gets Global Launch at IFA 2023
Honor Magic V2 Gets Global Launch at IFA 2023
Honor Reveals Concept Phone Purse at IFA 2023
Honor Reveals Concept Phone Purse at IFA 2023
Gripes Over Costs Loom Over iPhone 15 Event
Gripes Over Costs Loom Over iPhone 15 Event
Jabra Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active Review: They're Different -- Mostly In a Good Way
Jabra Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active Review: They're Different -- Mostly In a Good Way
Latest Products All latest products
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 First Impressions
Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions
Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands-On: A Bigger Screen Goes a Long Way
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands-On: A Bigger Screen Goes a Long Way
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes
Transformers Grimlock Auto-Transforms and Bites on Command
Transformers Grimlock Auto-Transforms and Bites on Command
We Tried iOS 17 for Ourselves and We're Impressed So Far
We Tried iOS 17 for Ourselves and We're Impressed So Far
Latest How To All how to videos
How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try