From article: The best food processors you can buy today

How we put food processors to the test

[MUSIC] Food processors are a helpful kitchen multi-tasker every home chef should have on hand. They can do a host of mundane, time-consuming tasks like chopping, pureeing, slicing, blending, and even kneading dough. I set out to find the best food processors out there today, and that means a lot of hands-on testing. I put the processors through four different stress tests. Each one got the same ingredients and the same amounts with the same modes and methods called for in each recipe. First humus,not just because it's one of my favorite healthy snacks but because it's a good indicator of how well a food processor can actually blend What I'm looking for here is an ultra smooth consistency with no chickpea bits or garlic chunks let unblended. Next is pico de gallo because pico have such a specific consistency and a variety of ingredients it's a good way to tell how evenly a food processor can chop there shouldn't be an excess of juice at the bottom or any unchopped chunks of vegetables. A good processor should be able to give you small pieces without fully blending it. My third recipe is almond butter. Now, almond butter is particularly challenging for some food processors, because it has to run for a long time to achieve the right consistency. It takes 15 to 20 minutes for the almonds to release their oils. What's important in this test is the smoothness of the butter and the food processor's ability to run for that long without overheating or shutting off. The last challenge is shredding cheese. This is something all food processors should be able to do really well. The best shredding disks allow me to shred the entire piece of hard chilled parmesan into even shreds without leaving large chunks behind. There are a lot of other functions your food processor can perform depending on the attachments and extra features, but these test are a great way to measure the precision and performance of any food processor.
