How to Win Black Friday in 2023
How to Win Black Friday in 2023
4:01
Watch Now

How to Win Black Friday in 2023

News
Speaker 1: This year, black Friday is slated for November 24th, but for many retailers and consumers alike, the holiday shopping season is already in full swing. Amazon, Walmart Best Buy, and many other retailers began promoting deals well in advance in an effort to entice users. But what does it mean for you? What should you know to win Black Friday this year? Here are five tips to keep in mind free price comparison. Browser extensions are a helpful way to ensure you're [00:00:30] getting the best price while shopping online. CNET has one called CNET Shopping, and there are several others. When you have a shopping browser extension installed and you're browsing a product online, you'll get a notification if that same product is available at a lower price from another retailer. Extensions can also scrape the web for coupon codes, although sometimes expired codes get pulled into these results between persistent inflation and the resumption of federal student loan payments last month, consumers may be less likely to splurge [00:01:00] this year, which means retailers will need to be more competitive with their deals and discounts. Speaker 1: Compare prices on several different marketplaces when you can to get the best deal. If you already know what products you want to buy and you want to put a few extra dollars back in your pocket, consider shopping on a cashback marketplace like Rakuten. The way cashback marketplaces work is they redirect users to retailer's websites using an affiliate link, but rather than take the entire purchase commission for themselves, [00:01:30] they split the commission with the customer in the form of cashback. This can be a good option if you already have a good idea of what products you want and where to purchase them. Many products purchased at this time of year will have a return or exchange policy that extends into the new year. It's good to make sure you know the specifics so you don't get stuck with something you don't like. For example, on Amazon products purchased are returnable through January 31st, except for Apple Brand products, which must be returned by January 15th. Speaker 1: [00:02:00] And at Best Buy, the return deadline for most products is January 13th. But if you're a My Best Buy Plus or my Best Buy total member, you'll have 60 days from the date of purchase. If you're not 100% sure, you or your loved one will keep the holiday purchase, check the return policy so you stay in the know credit card signup bonuses entice users to take out new lines of credit. If you're diligent about paying off your balance at the end of the month, a signup bonus can be a great way to squeeze [00:02:30] a few hundred extra dollars out of your holiday shopping efforts. A CNET report found that households making under $40,000 a year plan to spend an average of about $185 on holiday packages. Those earning between 40 K and 80 k plan to spend an average of about $259 and Americans making 80 k or more plan to spend an average of about $528. Speaker 1: For some households, the cash back bonus on a new credit card would cover the entire holiday budget, but you'll make sure you don't overspend [00:03:00] as the interest that accrues on a credit card balance will quickly cancel out the financial benefits gleaned. Holidays are the busiest time of the year for e-commerce. That also means it's the busiest time of year for package theft. Don't let a porch pirate ruin your festivities. If you expect your package to arrive at a time when you won't be home, see if you can have it shipped to a local UPS store or FedEx store. There will be a handling fee for this, but it's usually just a dollar or two. Amazon also [00:03:30] offers Amazon Key in garage delivery, which is free if you let Amazon wait to deliver it to you until your designated Amazon Day or a dollar 99. If you want delivery on a specific day, black Friday shopping doesn't have to be stressful. Implement one or more of these tips this year and you'll have an easier time getting the gear you and your loved ones really want. Thanks for watching and check out more helpful tips by following CNET and visiting cnet.com.

Up Next

How to Win Black Friday in 2023
site-friday-thumbnail

Up Next

How to Win Black Friday in 2023

OpenAI's Custom GPT Apps Do Your Bidding
openaidaypic

OpenAI's Custom GPT Apps Do Your Bidding

Windows 11 Gets AI Copilot
thumbcnet

Windows 11 Gets AI Copilot

What We Expect From Samsung Unpacked 2023
galaxy1

What We Expect From Samsung Unpacked 2023

Predicting Microsoft's Next Surface Products
clip0001-00-03-47-11-still008

Predicting Microsoft's Next Surface Products

When Is the iPhone Flip Going to Come Out?
apple-stuff-ep-8cnet

When Is the iPhone Flip Going to Come Out?

Elon Musk vs. Twitter Bots: How Big Is the Problem?
bots-spam-004

Elon Musk vs. Twitter Bots: How Big Is the Problem?

Seven Secrets About the Amazing Spider-Man Robot
Spider-Facts

Seven Secrets About the Amazing Spider-Man Robot

Ukraine Invasion: Where to Find Accurate Information Online in Real Time
thumb2

Ukraine Invasion: Where to Find Accurate Information Online in Real Time

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Review: A $900 Sports Watch
yt-carmin-epix-review-one-month-later-v1

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Review: A $900 Sports Watch

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

How to Win Black Friday in 2023
site-friday-thumbnail

How to Win Black Friday in 2023

Exploring Spatial Video: What It's Like to View, Shoot 3D iPhone Videos
231116-site-what-to-know-about-spatial-video-v2

Exploring Spatial Video: What It's Like to View, Shoot 3D iPhone Videos

Mobile Phones Buying Guide: What You Need to Know
231115-site-mobile-phones-buying-guide

Mobile Phones Buying Guide: What You Need to Know

Microsoft's AI Ignite Event: Everything Revealed in 8 Minutes
231115-site-microsoft-ignite-keynote-supercut

Microsoft's AI Ignite Event: Everything Revealed in 8 Minutes

CNET's Pro Photographers React to AI Photos
ai-photos-seq-00-10-47-07-still010

CNET's Pro Photographers React to AI Photos

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
p1019822

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On

Most Popular All most popular

Bose QC Ultra vs. Sony WH-1000XM5: Kings of ANC
qc-ultra-vs-xm5-cnetthumb

Bose QC Ultra vs. Sony WH-1000XM5: Kings of ANC

Everything Announced at OpenAI's First Developers Day Event
231106-yt-openai-supercut-thumbnail

Everything Announced at OpenAI's First Developers Day Event

Bose QC Ultra Headphones Review: Superior to Sony?
qc-ultra-thumb2a

Bose QC Ultra Headphones Review: Superior to Sony?

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. Pixel 8 Pro: Comparing Camera, Battery and Display
vs-seq-00-16-43-25-still005

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. Pixel 8 Pro: Comparing Camera, Battery and Display

Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive
samsung98in-2

Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive

Apple iMac M3 Review: Nothing Short of Remarkable
screenshot-2023-11-06-at-12-50-40.png

Apple iMac M3 Review: Nothing Short of Remarkable

Latest Products All latest products

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
p1019822

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
04-viewing-spatial-videos-in-apple-vision-pro

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video

Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive
samsung98in-2

Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive

300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
hondapic2

300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year

Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram
raybanglassescnet

Meta's Ray-Bans, Hands-On: These Glasses Now Stream to Instagram

Vizio's New Quantum Pro TVs Could Be a Strong Value Play
new-vizio-tvs-cnet-00-00-41-11-still001.png

Vizio's New Quantum Pro TVs Could Be a Strong Value Play

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
how-to-use-chatgpt-voice-chat-00-03-01-13-still003

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
add-accounts-on-quest-3-00-02-59-11-still005

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
p1022383-00-00-00-06-still003

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
230921-site-ios-17-hidden-features

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone

How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
how-to-record-your-screen-in-windows-11-00-00-48-13-still002

How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11

Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
copilot-clean

Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant