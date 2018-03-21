How to watch for garden pests with a security camera

CNET Smart Home
How to watch for garden pests with a security cameraDon't let deer and rabbits eat all of your vegetables this year.
Transcript
We've put a lot of work in the setting of this vegetable garden at the scene at Smart Home. But we are also really worried about pests eating our spills so one of the things we're gonna do is actually monitor the space with a security camera, specifically the Negro Arlo Go. The Arlo Go is $400 HD outdoor LTE Camera this one works with with AT&T via an included SIM card but Nightgear also sells a Verizon version as well as one that connect to Arlo's own mobile service. The Go is powered by a recharable battery but you can also connect it to the included adapter for a 24 7 continuous connection. First up you want to configure Via your camera. Now, gear makes this really easy through the Arlo app's step by step tutorial. It will tell you to press the sync button on the camera, scan the QR code on the screen, name your camera, we naturally went with garden, and select a mobile plan, starting at $5 per month. The beauty of having a cellular network to connect this camera is that you don't have to worry about Wi-Fi or Or any related outages. But if you camera does disconnect you can always rely on the micro sd card. Although you do have to buy that card separately. The next step is placing your camera in a optimal spot. Where you can pull up the live feed and see exactly what's happening in and around your garden. I simply attach the go to it's mount and sit it on a nearby brick retaining wall. You'll receive push alerts to your phone, and emails every time your [UNKNOWN] motion sensor detects activity. And you can review saved clips for up to seven days for free. And it's really as simple as that. Just set up your camera, point it at your garden, and you can track exactly what's happening in near real-time. [BLANK_AUDIO]