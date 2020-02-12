How to use the new Apple Maps

Transcript
[MUSIC] Apple Maps has an improved look and new features that you'll definitely want to check out. With the redesign, now you can share your estimated time of arrival with a friend or a family member. Here's how. Start Apple Maps navigation and then get turn by turn directions to a location Now, when you interactions swipe up on the bottom of the area that displays your arrival time and shows the end button. On there, tap the share ETA button and select who you want to share with. The new look. Apple Maps started to roll out last September is now officially available everywhere. You don't have to update your app either. It's all done automatically on Apple service. If you haven't seen the detailed map yet, just open the Maps app and look at your area. The last notable feature on the new Apple Maps is look around. First open Apple Maps and zoom in on a city that has look around. For example, here is San Francisco. Then select the binoculars get open look around. A new window will pop up with a familiar Street View like look. Expand look around to full screen mode by tapping the double arrow icon. You can swipe around in that window to change the direction of the photo, or tap the street to move down the block. As you navigate around, you can tap the name of a business to zoom in on the storefront View its address and website, for more helpful tips on iOS 13 visit us at CNET. com. [BLANK_AUDIO]
From article: Use all of Apple Maps' new features that we can't live without

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

77 episodes

Alphabet City

79 episodes

CNET Top 5

845 episodes

The Daily Charge

937 episodes

What the Future

331 episodes

Tech Today

1108 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Galaxy Z Flip is the first phone with foldable glass

7:17

Samsung debuts Galaxy S20 phones

3:20

Samsung introduces Galaxy Buds Plus

2:28

Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone

3:56

Oscars big winner: Parasite. Loser: Netflix?

2:27

Will Samsung Unpacked blow us away or bore us to tears? (The Daily Charge, 2/10/2020)

6:36

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

The Mercedes-Benz Metris Weekender is the camper van we've always wanted

2:05

iPhone 12: What we want in the next iPhone

7:29

Free 4K TV for your home is coming soon

4:11

Hands-on with the budget Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power

5:35

Samsung introduces Galaxy Buds Plus

2:28

Motorola Razr review: It's a remarkable peek at the future but not without concerns

12:22

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Motorola Razr review: It's a remarkable peek at the future but not without concerns

12:22

Hands-on with the budget Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power

5:35

Dyson Lightcycle Morph: The ultimate LED lamp

2:03

How to record two cameras on one iPhone at the same time

6:06

First look at a tiny display made to sit on your eye

2:49

This self-driving shuttle may take you to work

4:06

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

How to use the new Apple Maps

1:31

How to take Mac screenshots

2:08

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08

Best gifts under $50 for the holidays

2:35