How to use the new Apple Maps

Apple Maps has an improved look and new features that you'll definitely want to check out.
With the redesign, now you can share your estimated time of arrival with a friend or a family member.
Here's how.
Start Apple Maps navigation and then get turn by turn directions to a location Now, when you interactions swipe up on the bottom of the area that displays your arrival time and shows the end button.
On there, tap the share ETA button and select who you want to share with.
The new look.
Apple Maps started to roll out last September is now officially available everywhere.
You don't have to update your app either.
It's all done automatically on Apple service.
If you haven't seen the detailed map yet, just open the Maps app and look at your area.
The last notable feature on the new Apple Maps is look around.
First open Apple Maps and zoom in on a city that has look around.
For example, here is San Francisco.
Then select the binoculars get open look around.
A new window will pop up with a familiar Street View like look.
Expand look around to full screen mode by tapping the double arrow icon.
You can swipe around in that window to change the direction of the photo, or tap the street to move down the block.
As you navigate around, you can tap the name of a business to zoom in on the storefront View its address and website, for more helpful tips on iOS 13 visit us at CNET.
com.
