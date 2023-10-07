How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
Speaker 1: Today I'm going to show you all the ways you could take screenshots and Windows 11. Subscribe to CNET for more how to videos and follow along with the CNET article for more information. Taking a screenshot is very quick and easy. With the snipping tool in Windows 11, there's more than one way to do it, and knowing the hot keys makes it almost second nature the fastest way to take a screenshot of your entire screen, that will automatically save to your screenshots folder. Within your photos folder, press the Windows key and print screen at the same time. Your screen will flash indicating the screenshot was [00:00:30] taken and the captured image will be automatically saved. In the screenshots folder pressing print screen will capture your entire screen, but you will see no indication that anything happened. To view the screenshot, you must copy it into an application like paint, Microsoft Word or an email. Speaker 1: Press control V to paste the screenshot into the application and then edit and save. Now, if you don't want to capture the entire screen and you only need a small portion of an image, you can press window shift SS simultaneously. This shortcut will pop up the [00:01:00] smaller window snipping tool menu. From this menu, you could select rectangular mode, which allows you to outline a portion of the screen you want to capture, outline what you want to capture with the mouse, and that portion will be captured and copied to your clipboard. Next to rectangular mode is freeform mode, which allows you to draw any shape around the portion of the screen you want to capture. You could capture a heart, a circle, or even your name, and it will capture whatever is inside the lines. Pretty handy for creative stuff. Next to freeform mode is window mode. Speaker 1: [00:01:30] Window mode allows you to choose the window you want to capture. If you have multiple monitors displaying multiple windows, select window mode, and then click on the window you want to capture, and we'll take a screenshot of the window you selected and copy it to your clipboard. The last option on the right is full screen mode, which will take a screenshot of your entire screen, just like the print screen option I showed in the first example. All of these options copy the image to your clipboard, like I mentioned before, but you can click on the snipping tool preview that appears at the bottom of the screen. After you've [00:02:00] used one of these tools, snipping tool preview will open the screenshot in the snipping tool app where you can then edit the image to your liking. The new snipping tool in Windows 11 also has delayed screenshots. Speaker 1: Open the snipping tool app by searching for it in the window search bar. This will open a more robust snipping tool app. With more options on the right hand side of the app, you'll now see options for a delayed snip. Delayed snip gives you three options. There's a three second delay, a five second delay, and a ten second delay. The delayed snips allow [00:02:30] you some time to get to the page. You want to screenshot in case an application is getting in the way or for whatever reason, select the delay time you want and then press new to start the countdown. Now you have a few seconds to get ready before the smaller snipping tool menu appears. And then you can take the screenshot, which will be saved to your clipboard. Select the snipping tool app again and you could edit markup, resize, save, and share the screenshot from the snipping tool app. Speaker 1: If you'd like all of your screenshots to be automatically saved into your screenshots folder than copied [00:03:00] to your clipboard, you can go into settings in the snipping tool app and select automatically save screenshots, and you can go into your PC settings under accessibility and keyboard and select. Use the print screen to open screen capture, which is a nice hot key shortcut to open the snipping tool menu. It's also worth mentioning that the snipping tool in Windows 11 now has a screen recorder for recording MP four videos of your screen. Check out my how-to video on how to use the new screen recorder in Windows 11. Let me know in the comments if you have any tips [00:03:30] for taking screenshots and Windows 11, subscribe to CNET for more how-to videos like this one. And thanks for watching.

