How to shop for your next dishwasher

Buying guide
How to shop for your next dishwasherFinding the right machine to clean up your kitchenware can be intimidating. We're here to help.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Picking on a dishwasher right now is very difficult. Because you walk into any store that sells large appliances and you're gonna see a whole bunch of models that look very very similar to each other. The vast majority of them have a stainless steel finish They're 24 inches wide. They're built in. So it can be pretty tough to discern the subtle differences from model to model. And tell which one is the best one for you. [MUSIC] If all you need is one to get your dishes clean, you don't actually have to pay that much. In our test we haven't actually found a correlation between the price of the dishwasher and its cleaning power. We've seen dishwashers that are under $500. Outclean $1200, $1300 dishwashers. Drying power is a lot like cleaning power in that it can be pretty hard to predict and it doesn't necessarily correlate with price. That said, with drying you can look for features like an extra dry cycle or a heated dry Which will help get your dishes more spotless. And then otherwise, check the reviews because even a heated dry or an extra dry cycle might leave those splotchy watermarks. But dishwashers that are really good at drying will only leave a droplet or two at most. And when they do get the dishes dry, they're shining and clean. Generally, if you're unde $500, then you're looking for a bargain If you're from $600 to $900, then you wanna pick one to two features that are really appealing to you. If you're over $1,000, you should be expecting the world. [MUSIC] You might see a dishwasher is rated at 54 decibels or 42 decibels. And you don't really know what that decibel rating means. Generally if it's over 50 it's going to be loud relative to other dishwashers. But if you've got an old fashioned model that sounds like a truck is running through your kitchen whenever you run it. You're not gonna find that on any modern dishwasher. Dishwashers that are in the mid-50s in terms of decibel, that's basically the level of a quiet conversation. So if you're in the same room and that dishwasher's running, you're probably gonna have to speak up. So if your dishwasher's somewhere removed, you probably don't need to pay for a quieter sound rating. Because by the time you get to the next room or two rooms away, you're not gonna hear it at all. But once you get into the high 40s, then that's gonna be whisper quite. You're still gonna be able to hear it but you probably won't even have to talk up that up much when you're in the same room. And then when you get into dish washers that are really high end, And, that are 44 decibels or high 30s decibels. You're gonna even have to press your ear against the dishwasher to even hear that it's running. [MUSIC] If you do wanna upgrade your dishwasher, if you do want to pay a little bit more, then you wanna start looking for features that are appealing to you specifically. Look for dishwashers that have specialize jets for dishes you use a lot of. In other words, if you have smaller kids and you need to wash a lot of baby bottles. There are dishwashers out there that have jets that shoots directly into bottles to clean the deepest part of them. If you bake a lot or cook a lot a casseroles, there's a dishwasher that has specialized casserole jets that it'll shoot right into that casserole dish. Otherwise, look for dishwashers that have flexibility, if you wash a lot of different types of dishes. A dishwasher that can only wash the bottom rack or the top rack so you don't need to worry about filling up your whole dishwasher in order to run a load. If you have a lot of silverware and you like your silverware to be particularly clean- Look for a third rack to set that silverware aside and that'll also give you more room in the bottom rack. There's also foldable tines to allow you to fit bigger dishes, and upper racks that raise and lower, so you can fit tall dishes either on the top or the bottom. Depending on where you want them, so you have a lot of options and it really just depends on what type of dishes you have and what type of dishes you wanna frequently wash. [MUSIC] So even though a lot of dish washers look similar on the exterior, look at the cycles, look at the options, open it up to see how flexible the racks are and you'll start noticing the subtle differences right away. Then check our reviews to see which ones back up those features with potent cleaning power and you'll find the right one for you. [MUSIC]