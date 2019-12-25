How to return your holiday gift

Transcript
This is CNet and here's some helpful tips if you need to return any of those gifts you just received. Did you happen to receive a gift that you're not exactly thrilled with? Well, odds are you can return it, especially if you received it from a retailer like Amazon or a big box store like Best Buy Target or Walmart. Most stores have fairly lenient return policies. There's nothing better than a gift receipt. If you've received a gift card, things get a little more complicated. If you absolutely know you'll never need to spend the money on a given store, your options are available. You can use third-party site like Cardboard, but they'll take a cut. So, your best bet might be in fact finding someone to sell it to. Finally, there's anything to take away is that the most important thing you can do in giving gifts is to provide a gift received. That's the best way to ensure your recipient won't have an issue with your gift. It's also a great way to avoid. In awkward situation if that gift you bought wasn't exactly what your loved one was looking for. [MUSIC] You can stay up-to-date with the latest by visiting CNET. [MUSIC]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

72 episodes

Alphabet City

74 episodes

CNET Top 5

841 episodes

The Daily Charge

921 episodes

What the Future

326 episodes

Tech Today

1065 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

California's new privacy law: Everything you need to know

2:52

1917 interview: Sam Mendes, Roger Deakins talk about making a one-shot WWI movie

5:47

Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X

2:52

What was 2019's biggest tech story this year? (The Daily Charge, 12/12/2019)

8:05

The world's most dangerous lake is finally getting a warning system

2:37

Rise of Skywalker. Rise of the Resistance. Rise of Baby Yoda. (The Daily Charge, 12/11/2019)

9:33

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Jeep Wrangler's eTorque system

3:33

No Lightning port on 2021 iPhones?

6:16

Things you should never, ever Google

1:41

CES 2020 preview: Surprise booths, slim screens and smart home everywhere

3:16

The world's first 3D-printed community is officially under construction

3:28

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Honda Passport Elite

2:49

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Huawei Mate X hands on: I love this folding phone

4:43

Nerf Challenge is my childhood dreams come true

6:45

What your future VR/AR goggles could do with Qualcomm's new XR2 chip

3:47

Amazon Echo Show 8 review: Alexa is getting even better

7:41

Playing Google Stadia for the first time

7:03

Disney Plus streaming app is fun and full of rich content

2:16

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08

Best gifts under $50 for the holidays

2:35

Best gifts under $100 for the holidays

2:33

9 ways to watch movies and shows offline

2:27

How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

2:25

MacOS Catalina: 5 best things

2:02