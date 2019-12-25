How to return your holiday gift

This is CNet and here's some helpful tips if you need to return any of those gifts you just received.
Did you happen to receive a gift that you're not exactly thrilled with?
Well, odds are you can return it, especially if you received it from a retailer like Amazon or a big box store like Best Buy Target or Walmart.
Most stores have fairly lenient return policies.
There's nothing better than a gift receipt.
If you've received a gift card, things get a little more complicated.
If you absolutely know you'll never need to spend the money on a given store, your options are available.
You can use third-party site like Cardboard, but they'll take a cut.
So, your best bet might be in fact finding someone to sell it to.
Finally, there's anything to take away is that the most important thing you can do in giving gifts is to provide a gift received.
That's the best way to ensure your recipient won't have an issue with your gift.
It's also a great way to avoid.
In awkward situation if that gift you bought wasn't exactly what your loved one was looking for.
You can stay up-to-date with the latest by visiting CNET.
