How to return gifts and gift cards

This holiday season keep in mind these tips for successful gift returns and advice on what to do with unwanted gift cards.
[MUSIC] This is CNet and here are some helpful tips if you need to return any of those gifts you just received. Did you happen to receive a gift that you're not exactly thrilled with? Well odds are you can return it especially if you received it from a retailer like Amazon. Or a big box store like Best Buy, Target or Walmart. Most stores have fairly lenient return policies. There's nothing better than a gift for See. [MUSIC] If you receive the gift card, things get a little more complicated. If you absolutely know you'll never need to spend money at a given store, your options are limited. You can use a third party site like Cardpool, but they'll definitely take a cut. Your best bet might be to sell it to a friend who might wanna use it. And finally, if there's anything to take away from all of this is that the most important thing you can do when giving a gift is to provide a gift receipt. That's the best was to ensure your recipient won't have an issue with your gift. It's also a great way to avoid an awkward situation if that gift you bought wasn't exactly what your loved one was looking for. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the c|net tech today app in the Apple or Google Play Store.

