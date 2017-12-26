How to return gifts and gift cards

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
How to return gifts and gift cardsThis holiday season keep in mind these tips for successful gift returns and advice on what to do with unwanted gift cards.
Transcript
[MUSIC] This is CNet and here are some helpful tips if you need to return any of those gifts you just received. Did you happen to receive a gift that you're not exactly thrilled with? Well odds are you can return it especially if you received it from a retailer like Amazon. Or a big box store like Best Buy, Target or Walmart. Most stores have fairly lenient return policies. If you receive the gift card, things get a little more complicated. If you absolutely know you'll never need to spend money at a given store, your options are limited. You can use a third party site like Cardpool, but they'll definitely take a cut. Your best bet might be to sell it to a friend who might wanna use it. And finally, if there's anything to take away from all of this is that the most important thing you can do when giving a gift is to provide a gift receipt. That's the best was to ensure your recipient won't have an issue with your gift. It's also a great way to avoid an awkward situation if that gift you bought wasn't exactly what your loved one was looking for.