How to Pick the Best iPhone for You

Speaker 1: With the launch of the iPhone 14 series, Apple now sells eight different phone models that range a price from $429 to the iPhone SE to $1,599 for an iPhone 14 promax with one terabyte of storage. Which one is the best for you? Well, obviously it's gonna be different for everyone. It really depends on your needs and budget, whether it's the tiny iPhone 13 mini and it's [00:00:30] 5.4 inch screen or the 2020 iPhone 12, you actually have a lot to consider in order to find your perfect phone. But navigating Apple's iPhone spectrum can be overwhelming. Whether you're considering colors, for example, the 13 comes in six different colors or features like the 14 Pros Dynamic island, which expands and contracts to show system alerts. Then there are the cameras, the iPhone SE has just one on the back, the 12, 13 13 [00:01:00] many 14 and 14 plus each have dual rear cameras. And the 14 Pro and 14 promax not only have a trio of rear cameras, but come with features like the ability to take pro raw photos or record pro res videos. I know it's a lot, but luckily I have tested and reviewed all eight versions of the iPhone and can help you navigate through all of the noise. Speaker 1: The eight [00:01:30] iPhone variance Apple currently sells are a mix of new models and phones that date back to 2020. To further complicate things, carriers and third parties continue to sell discounted models like the iPhone 13 Pro or 13 promax, and then there are the prices Apple's starting price for each model isn't necessarily what you're gonna pay. In fact, nearly all the phones on this list can be bought for significantly less with a mixture of trade-in offers and or service [00:02:00] commitments with most US wireless carriers. So let's start with the best iPhone for most people, and that would be the iPhone 14. Speaker 1: When I reviewed the $829 iPhone 14, I said it was essentially the iPhone 13 pros, processor and main camera inside the body of an iPhone 13. No doubt, some will be disappointed that the iPhone 14 isn't radically different from previous models, but that's actually part [00:02:30] of the charm. Familiarity has been one of the keys to Apple's success with the iPhone and as the saying goes, If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Now the iPhone fourteen's best features are ones you may never see or use and oh, that's not necessarily a bad thing. That includes crash detection, which can notify emergency services. When you're in an automobile accident and starting in November, you'll get emergency SOS via satellite that lets use a satellite to message emergency dispatchers in places [00:03:00] where you don't have cell coverage. And while the iPhone 14 has a nearly identical flat sided design as the iPhone 12 and 13, including a ceramic healed covering on the display and a water resistant body, the inside has been completely redesigned. Speaker 1: The fourteens back glass is easier and more affordable to repair since it's no longer attached to internals. All phones in the iPhone 14 series only used eims in the US and have a new selfie camera that [00:03:30] for the first time ever has auto focus add in a new video stabilization tool called Action Mode and upgraded cinematic mode that can capture 4K video at 24 frames per second and iOS 16 and you have an excellent phone if you activated on a carrier, Apple drops the price to $799. Next, let's talk about the best premium iPhone, and that's the iPhone 14 pro Speaker 1: From the [00:04:00] back, the $999 iPhone 14 Pro looks identical to last year's 13 pro, but don't let that sameness fool you. It's the 14 pro screen where there's something different and wonderful going on. The display notch that defined previous iPhone models has morphed into a pill shaped cutout that can show system alerts and background activities like when you receive a phone call or play music. Apple calls this functionality Dynamic Island. I know it's [00:04:30] not the best name, but it truly is one of the best features. The iPhone 14 PRO has a 6.1 inch adaptive refresh rate screen that adjusts between one and 120 hertz depending on what's on the display. It also gets upgraded cameras, a faster processor and always on display. iOS 16 and new safety features like crash detection and emergency SOS vias satellite driving these new upgrades is Apple's new A 16 bionic chip, which in [00:05:00] use deals peppy. The main camera gets a new larger 48 megapixel sensor, and while more megapixel doesn't necessarily mean better photos, Apple divides the pixels into groups of four and combines those four pixels into one larger pixel. The results are 12 megapixel. Photos that are brighter have less image noise and better detail. The iPhone 14 Pro is one of the best phones released by Apple or any phone maker this year, [00:05:30] but let's talk about the best iPhone value on this list, and that's gonna be the iPhone 13, Speaker 1: The $729 iPhone 13 is still an excellent phone. In fact, if you're tempted by the iPhone 14 and wanna save some money, grab a 13. They essentially have the same body, same screen, same eight 15 bionic processor. Though uh, technically the iPhone 14 s processor does have an extra GPU core. The iPhone [00:06:00] 13, like the 12 before it is defined by its square sighted design. It supports 5G mag safe charging and has cameras on par with the ones from 20 twenty's top of the line, iPhone 12 Pro Max, but the iPhone thirteen's best feature is its larger battery that in our test lasted hours more on a single charge than the iPhone 12 and even longer than the new iPhone 14. The 13 also has cinematic mode, which is basically like a video version [00:06:30] of portrait mode and iOS 16 all the, which add up to an excellent phone. The iPhone 13 earned a 2021 CNET Editor's Choice Award. Also, if you activate it on a carrier at purchase, Apple drops the price to $699. All right, next, if you want a phone with a big screen with a mostly affordable price, check out the iPhone 14 plus Speaker 1: The $929. [00:07:00] iPhone 14 is either a big iPhone 14 or a scaled back iPhone 14 Pro Max. Uh, depending on your perspective, ever since the iPhone 10 s Max launched in 2018, there has only been one option. For those who love big screens, you paid hop dollar and get a max model with extra features you might not necessarily need like a telephoto camera or a high refresh rate display. I know many CNET readers, friends, coworkers who have shelled [00:07:30] out $1,100 or more for an iPhone 12 promax or 13 promax because it was the only way to get a phone in the size they wanted. But that changes. Now the 14 plus has all of the iPhone fourteens features and like the 14 promax, it has a 6.7 inch display that gives you a larger canvas for watching videos, playing games, and taking photos. The 14 plus can either let you fit more onto the screen [00:08:00] or just show you everything that the iPhone 14 does, but much bigger. A magnified view sounds like a mundane feature, yet as my eyes get older, I definitely welcome it. If you're deciding between an iPhone 14 plus and the 14 promax and you don't need a telephoto camera, a high refresh rate screen or extra weight, I say go with the 14 plus and save $200. And if you activate it on a carrier, Apple drops [00:08:30] the price to $899. But let's say you want something smaller than the 14 plus or even the regular 14, well check out our best small iPhone pick, and that's the iPhone 13 mini Speaker 1: Who said, Small phones don't exist in 2022. The $629 iPhone 13 mini is brilliant because it has everything the regular iPhone 13 has. It's just smaller, it has the same square [00:09:00] edge looks support for 5G and the same cameras. The 13 minis defining feature is its 5.4 inch OED screen that supports Dolby hdr. And if that sounds too small, consider that Plus models like the iPhone eight plus had a 5.5 inch screen inside a much larger body. The iPhone 13 mini secret is it lacks those giant forehead and chin bezels that define the iPhone for its first decade. The screen is covered with Apple ceramic field and [00:09:30] the body like nearly all the phones on this list has an IP 68 rating for dust and water resistance. The 13 mini has an a 15 bionic processor, which puts it on the same level of performance as the iPhone 14 and 14 plus. Interestingly, the 13 mini is the exact same price as the iPhone 12, but the Mini's battery actually lasts longer on a single charge than the bigger iPhone 12. I only recommend you get the [00:10:00] 13 mini for its size. If you aren't okay with a small phone, you might be disappointed or frustrated. And if you activate it on a carrier, Apple drops the price to $599. But what if you're looking for an iPhone with the best battery life? Well, that's gonna be the iPhone 14 promax, Speaker 1: The 1090 $9 iPhone 14 promax is just a big version of the iPhone 14 Pro. It [00:10:30] has the same a 16 bionic processor, the same cameras, and the same features, but it does differ in two big ways from the 14 pro. It has a larger 6.7 inch high refresh rate screen and a bigger battery. In fact, in our test, the 14 Promax had the longest battery life of any phone on this list, but I only recommend getting one. If you want a bigger pro model, that's because it weighs a lot. It's 34 grams heavier than the regular iPhone [00:11:00] 14 pro and 37 grams heavier than the iPhone 14. Plus, most of that weight comes from the 14 pros stainless steel body. Next, let's talk about the best iPhone under $600, and that's the iPhone 12. Speaker 1: The $599 iPhone 12 in its flat sighted design marked the beginning of the current generation of Apple phones. Out of everything on this list, it's the oldest but also one [00:11:30] of the cheapest, especially if you want to snag an iPhone with a contemporary look and face id. The iPhone 12 has a 6.1. Its display covered in Apples ceramic shield for durability, a still very fast, a 14 bionic chip, 5G support and MagSafe charging. The iPhone 12 earned a 2020 CNET Editor's Choice Award, and if you choose to get an iPhone 12 and can afford to pay $50 more, I definitely recommend upgrading the storage from 64 gigabytes [00:12:00] up to 128. The iPhone 12 starts at $629, but if you activate it on a carrier, Apple drops that price to $599. But if that price is too high, check out the best sheep iPhone and that's gonna be the iPhone SE Speaker 1: At $429. You might think the only appeal of the iPhone SE is its price. And admittedly, that is a big [00:12:30] factor on the outside. It has the same body as the iPhone eight, which makes it the only phone on this list that still has touch ID on the inside. The SC has essentially the same a 15 processor as the iPhone 13, 13, mini 14, and 14 plus, which takes the 2017 camera hardware and gives it an injection of apple's. Computational photography magic. The SE represents the classic iPhone design, but it has the added ability of being able to run iOS 16 and all of the newest apps. And one of the quieter updates Apple made to the SE in 2022 was upgrading the back to the same glass used on the iPhone 13 and 13 many. The iPhone SE is simply your most affordable way into all things Apple, like FaceTime, iMessage, and iCloud.