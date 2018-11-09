How To Video

How to permanently delete Facebook

Transcript
[MUSIC] Before you permanently delete your Facebook account, first take the steps to create new logins and passwords for all the other websites that use your Facebook login. For example, your music services, all of your shopping websites, other media pages, like newspaper, magazines. Etc, etc. Then you can deactivate your account in case you get cold feet later. Click through your settings and choose manage your account and then deactivate your account. Next save your data from the site before it's gone forever. Go back to settings, then your Facebook information and select download your information Choose what you want to keep and then create your file. Now you're ready to say goodbye for good. Go back to your Facebook information and choose delete your account and information. There will be a few prompts to make sure you are really sure, in case you have second thoughts. And even then, you still have a 30 day grace period in you login and change your mind. In San Francisco I'm Kara Tsuboi WITH CNet for CBS News. [MUSIC]
Tech IndustryFacebook

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS ALL LATEST NEWS

The HTC Vive brought VR to the people, now HTC wants to bring it to companies

2:07

Get ready for bendable phones

1:44

One UI: Samsung's new smartphone interface

4:40

Samsung unveils foldable, flexible phone

4:59

Restaurants are hungry for data, and waitlist apps are feeding them

2:15

Be wary of posts claiming voting machines are hacked

1:36

MOST POPULAR ALL MOST POPULAR

Samsung unveils foldable, flexible phone

4:59

Royole FlexPai is a foldable phone you can actually buy

1:56

Samsung's foldable phone previewed

6:22

The best Android phone around? Meet the Huawei Mate 20 Pro

2:21

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

The new AirPod sequels may arrive sooner than we expected

6:31

LATEST PRODUCTS ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Royole FlexPai is a foldable phone you can actually buy

1:56

Yamaha's 2018 streaming sound bar gives a beefy performance

1:41

The MacBook Air wants to be the laptop for everyone

5:00

iPad Pro: Is it a computer now?

8:15

This smart mirror puts Alexa at your bathroom sink

1:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: Dolby Vision for cheap(er)

2:14

LATEST HOW TO ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

How to permanently delete Facebook

1:08

How to hide the notch on the Pixel 3 XL

1:28

Keep your Amazon deliveries secure

1:03

4 insanely good, amazingly cheap holiday gifts

2:06

Ways to share your photos without using social media

1:03

Pixel 3 settings you should change right now

2:11