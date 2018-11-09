How to permanently delete Facebook

[MUSIC]
Before you permanently delete your Facebook account, first take the steps to create new logins and passwords for all the other websites that use your Facebook login.
For example, your music services, all of your shopping websites, other media pages, like newspaper, magazines.
Etc, etc.
Then you can deactivate your account in case you get cold feet later.
Click through your settings and choose manage your account and then deactivate your account.
Next save your data from the site before it's gone forever.
Go back to settings, then your Facebook information and select download your information Choose what you want to keep and then create your file.
Now you're ready to say goodbye for good.
Go back to your Facebook information and choose delete your account and information.
There will be a few prompts to make sure you are really sure, in case you have second thoughts.
And even then, you still have a 30 day grace period in you login and change your mind.
In San Francisco I'm Kara Tsuboi WITH CNet for CBS News.
