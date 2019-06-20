How to install the Ring Door View Cam

[MUSIC]
I've tested a lot of door bells in my time, probably over a dozen and non of them have been quite as simple to install as this door view cam by Ring.
That's because Ring took a unique approach with this doorbell instead of attaching it to a door frame or somewhere else to the side of your door this $199 product replaces and existing people.
So while it has a lot of the same features and functionality as rings, other door bells, it mounts to the middle of your door providing a new people without having to use wires or even And screws.
Before you get started, charge the battery.
Ring provides a charging cable but not the plug part that sticks in the outlet.
When the orange LED indicator disappears and you only see the green status light, it's fully charged.
Ring gives you something called the door view key to help you get started.
It's a little metal gizmo that helps You remove the people, you can also use the teeth on the other side of the key to remove paint or anything else that might be stuck around the outside of the people line up the flat side with the grooves on the inside of the door, turn it and the people will start to come out.
You might want to make sure someone's on the other side of the door so the front section of the people doesn't fall to the ground, but that's about as complex as it gets.
Now it's time to connect the outside portion of the door you cam peep hole to the opening in the door.
Separate the front and back sections of the inside mount.
I connect the back section to the peep hole again have someone outside to hold the camera in place.
Pull the connector cables through the peep hole, **** on the tightening nut And attach the connector cable to the base plate.
If the batteries charged installed in the base plate attach the front portion of the Mount and that's it you're done.
This is easily the simplest doorbell installation ever.
No wires no screwdrivers no trouble.
That makes this a perfect choice for apartment dwellers who don't want to upset their landlord or landlady with a complicated installation.
