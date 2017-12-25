How to get the most out of your tech gifts

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
How to get the most out of your tech giftsToday, we're letting you know where to find help with your newest gadgets like the Apple iPhone X.
Transcript
This is CNET, and we're here to help you out with the gifts you may have received. If you've got a new Samsung the Galaxy Note 8, and you want help figuring out how to use it, check out this Samsung Plus app. That's Samsung would be plus symbol after it. There's an option to chat with an expert 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It also includes a device diagnostics tab, where you can see things like what your connection speed is on wi-fi, and your cell network. If you just wanna get to know your device better, there are a lot of tutorials built right into the app. Maybe you got a brand new Apple iPhone 10. Did you know that there's a bit of a learning curve even for people who've had iPhones before? Apple posted a series of tutorial videos on its official YouTube page that will get you familiar with a phone that does not include Touch ID. Also, check out the iPhone playlist that includes a video that explains all the new gestures you need to know to get the most out of your iPhone X. Amazon had some crazy deals over Black Friday, so there's a chance you got a new Fire tablet sitting around. The Fire tablet actually has a really neat feature called a Mayday built right in. You get customer service right from your tablet. Amazon's customer service rep can actually see your screen remotely and can walk you through whatever you're looking to do. If you received any other piece of technology, check out cnet.com for all kinds of tricks, tips and how tos.