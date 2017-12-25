HolidayBuyer's Guide
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "How to get the most out of your tech gifts"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

How to get the most out of your tech gifts

Today, we're letting you know where to find help with your newest gadgets like the Apple iPhone X.
1:20 /
Transcript
This is CNET, and we're here to help you out with the gifts you may have received. If you've got a new Samsung the Galaxy Note 8, and you want help figuring out how to use it, check out this Samsung Plus app. That's Samsung would be plus symbol after it. There's an option to chat with an expert 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It also includes a device diagnostics tab, where you can see things like what your connection speed is on wi-fi, and your cell network. If you just wanna get to know your device better, there are a lot of tutorials built right into the app. Maybe you got a brand new Apple iPhone 10. Did you know that there's a bit of a learning curve even for people who've had iPhones before? Apple posted a series of tutorial videos on its official YouTube page that will get you familiar with a phone that does not include Touch ID. Also, check out the iPhone playlist that includes a video that explains all the new gestures you need to know to get the most out of your iPhone X. Amazon had some crazy deals over Black Friday, so there's a chance you got a new Fire tablet sitting around. The Fire tablet actually has a really neat feature called a Mayday built right in. You get customer service right from your tablet. Amazon's customer service rep can actually see your screen remotely and can walk you through whatever you're looking to do. If you received any other piece of technology, check out cnet.com for all kinds of tricks, tips and how tos.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Gift ideas for procrastinators
Gift ideas for procrastinators
1:11 December 22, 2017
It's not too late to get all your shopping done. Here's how to score thoughtful gifts when you're down to the wire.
Play video
Video: Apple Watch getting EKG, Eric Schmidt steps down
Apple Watch getting EKG, Eric Schmidt steps down
1:12 December 22, 2017
Today's major tech stories include a report that Apple is considering adding EKG monitoring features to its Apple Watch, Apple's new...
Play video
Video: Alphabet's Eric Schmidt steps down
Alphabet's Eric Schmidt steps down
1:06 December 21, 2017
The billionaire is relinquishing his role as executive chairman at Google's parent company, Alphabet.
Play video
Video: Combined Apple apps coming? Massive household data breach
Combined Apple apps coming? Massive household data breach
1:11 December 21, 2017
Today's major tech headlines include news that Apple might be combining Mac and iOS apps, a massive data breach exposing information...
Play video
Video: Bill Nye unmasks the science of superheroes
Bill Nye unmasks the science of superheroes
4:02 December 21, 2017
The star of "Bill Nye Saves the World" swoops into our CNET studio to hammer through questions about superheroes and explore the facts...
Play video
Video: Data on 123 million US households found unsecured online
Data on 123 million US households found unsecured online
1:25 December 20, 2017
The data reveals "billions of personally identifying details ... about virtually every American household," according to UpGuard researchers.
Play video
Video: Best Apple moments in 2017
Best Apple moments in 2017
3:44 December 20, 2017
Does the iPhone X make the list? What about the Apple Watch Series 3 or the iPad Pro? These are the best Apple moments for Apple in...
Play video
Video: White House commends Facebook and Microsoft, YouTube TV app still coming to Roku, Apple TV
White House commends Facebook and Microsoft, YouTube TV app still coming to Roku, Apple TV
1:08 December 20, 2017
Today's major tech stories include appreciations for Facebook and Microsoft for their help fighting North Korean cyberattacks, YouTube's...
Play video