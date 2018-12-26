How to get rid of your old tech responsibly

This is CNET and we're here to help you out.
If you wound up with a lot of tech toys, you're maybe looking at your old gadgets and wondering, what do I do with them?
First up, do not just throw them out in the trash.
In some places, throwing out electronic waste is flat out illegal.
Our favorite electronics contains a number of toxic materials.
That you don't want ending up in a landfill.
Instead, look for responsible ways to recycle your e-waste.
Stores like Staples and Best Buy will accept a number of devices including phones and tablets for recycling.
If you aren't getting rid of any devices, remember to back up whatever data you had on that.
Either to an online service or locally.
After that head into settings add factory reset your device so all of your data is off of that device.
One last thing, you may have to go online to de-authorize those recycled devices from any subscription services you may use.
For more information on how to recycle or reuse your tech, check out cnet.com.
