How to get portrait mode on any phone

Tech Minute
How to get portrait mode on any phoneCreate a blurred background effect with any phone camera even after you've taken the shot.
Transcript
[MUSIC] You don't need the latest phone to get that blurred background effect on portraits. The easiest way, use Instagram to take your shot. Make sure your app is up to date, and swipe right from the photo feed to access the camera. On the bottom of the screen, scroll to the left until you hit the Focus option. Now find a face, and take your shot. The app uses machine learning to leave the person in focus and blur out the rest. But it only works on human faces for now. Don't forget to hit the save arrow to save to your camera roll and share. Now if you want to create this effect on existing photos, or shots of pets and objects, download Snapseed. Open the photo you want to edit and select the tools option on the bottom. Now scroll down until you see the Lens Ware icon and click. Drag and resize the circle to match the subject and anything in the circle will remain in focus and slowly fade out. Once you're done hit export and save as a copy on your camera roll. In San Francisco I'm Vanessa Hand Orellana, cnn.com for CBS news. [MUSIC]