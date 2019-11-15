How to get great deals on Black Friday

[MUSIC]
If you need to make any major tech purchases anytime soon, it's best to wait until on or around black Friday.
But you've got have a game plan to know you're getting the best deals.
For example, you can almost count on On Amazon to bring the prices for their very own tablets and smart speakers to prime day levels if not lower.
Apple isn't one to offer sales, but if you're interested in purchasing some older model gadgets, you'll probably find some sweet deals at other Major retailers that carry the products.
Also, major stores like Best Buy are guaranteed to have deals on all those high ticket items like televisions.
start paying attention to the sales Now sometimes Black Friday deals can be released early.
When easy way you can monitor prices across all retailers online is through the browser extension honey After an easy install, shop like normal, and we'll automatically scour the web for the best prices and even coupon codes.
You can also set price alerts for a specific item you're coveting.
For all of your tech news reviews and to get the best shopping deals, visit cnet.com.
In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News.
