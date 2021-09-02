/>

How to fine-tune notifications on the Nest Doorbell with battery

Smart Home

Up Next

How to choose an app for investing
investing-5

Up Next

How to choose an app for investing

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2
samsung-galaxy-buds-2-cnet-2021-11

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2

How to mix and match Amazon Echo's new name and voice options
yt-howto-alexa-8

How to mix and match Amazon Echo's new name and voice options

Install an M.2 SSD in your PS5 with a heatsink upgrade
ps5drive2

Install an M.2 SSD in your PS5 with a heatsink upgrade

How to set up the Chromecast with Google TV and the voice remote
how-to-chromecast-00-01-10-19-still005

How to set up the Chromecast with Google TV and the voice remote

How to transfer data from an Android phone to an iPhone
movetoios2

How to transfer data from an Android phone to an iPhone

7 ways to take screenshots in Windows 11
win11screen3

7 ways to take screenshots in Windows 11

How to eliminate 'ghost' devices on your Alexa account
yt-howto-nuke-alexa-devices-7

How to eliminate 'ghost' devices on your Alexa account

You can let Ring's Quick Replies do the talking
site-ring-doorbell-4-5

You can let Ring's Quick Replies do the talking

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest Products All latest products

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: The ultimate Android watch?
galaxywatch4-v1

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: The ultimate Android watch?

Nest Cam with battery is smart and unsurprising
nest-cam-review30

Nest Cam with battery is smart and unsurprising

Nest Doorbell with battery is an impressive wireless effort from Google
nest-doorbell-battery-review-10

Nest Doorbell with battery is an impressive wireless effort from Google

Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: A prime-time foldable
yt-z-flip-3-review-1

Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: A prime-time foldable

We go hands-on with the $700 Motorola Edge
p1055034

We go hands-on with the $700 Motorola Edge

Facebook's Horizon Workrooms: A VR office app you can bring your laptop into
markzuckerberg-collaboration-space-mp4-00-00-23-00-still001

Facebook's Horizon Workrooms: A VR office app you can bring your laptop into

Latest How To All how to videos

How to fine-tune notifications on the Nest Doorbell with battery
pxl-20210826-153357776

How to fine-tune notifications on the Nest Doorbell with battery

How to choose an app for investing
investing-5

How to choose an app for investing

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2
samsung-galaxy-buds-2-cnet-2021-11

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2

How to mix and match Amazon Echo's new name and voice options
yt-howto-alexa-8

How to mix and match Amazon Echo's new name and voice options

Install an M.2 SSD in your PS5 with a heatsink upgrade
ps5drive2

Install an M.2 SSD in your PS5 with a heatsink upgrade

How to set up the Chromecast with Google TV and the voice remote
how-to-chromecast-00-01-10-19-still005

How to set up the Chromecast with Google TV and the voice remote