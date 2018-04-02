Your video, "How to download your Facebook data "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

How To Video

How to download your Facebook data

Before you quit Facebook, download your data and take a look at everything the company has been tracking.
2:14 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for How to download your Facebook data.

Latest Internet Services videos

Video: Elon Musk scraps SpaceX, Tesla pages on Facebook
Elon Musk scraps SpaceX, Tesla pages on Facebook
1:12
CEO Elon Musk decided having official Facebook pages for SpaceX and Tesla just wasn't worth it anymore in light of the Cambridge Analytica...
Play video
Video: Zuckerberg makes Cambridge Analytica statement
Zuckerberg makes Cambridge Analytica statement
1:52
In a post on his profile page, the Facebook CEO explains how the company fumbled with user data in the Cambridge Analytica scandal...
Play video
Video: Netflix streaming numbers, Spotify cracks down on modding
Netflix streaming numbers, Spotify cracks down on modding
1:17
Today's major tech stories: Netflix's impressive streaming numbers, Spotify's crackdown on modded software and Google Lens hitting...
Play video
Video: Net neutrality heats up with the FCC (The 3:59, Ep. 321)
Net neutrality heats up with the FCC (The 3:59, Ep. 321)
4:17
We talk about net neutrality, Uber's breach and Black Friday shopping in VR
Play video
Video: Facebook may fight revenge porn by asking for your nudes
Facebook may fight revenge porn by asking for your nudes
1:37
Facebook wants to turn your naked pics into digital fingerprints to block them from unathorized uploads. What could possibly go wrong?
Play video
Video: Twitter now has a calendar for tackling abuse and trolls
Twitter now has a calendar for tackling abuse and trolls
1:30
The end of 2017 is looking busy for Twitter, after it released a calendar of "safety work" to show how and when it will tackle issues...
Play video
Video: All Yahoo users affected by largest hack in history
All Yahoo users affected by largest hack in history
1:12
Yahoo revealed that 3 billion accounts were compromised in the massive breach in 2013.
Play video
Video: Facebook tools aim to combat revenge porn
Facebook tools aim to combat revenge porn
1:25
Photo-matching technology will work toward keeping intimate, nonconsensual images off of Facebook's social sites.
Play video