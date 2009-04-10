Your video, "How to Create iTunes Playlists "
How to Create iTunes Playlists

Donald Bell shows you how to create and customize your iTunes playlists.
>> Donald Bell: Playlists are a useful way to group together your favorite music. They can be used to do anything to create a workout mix to your iPod to collecting together your top banjo 10 love songs. ^M00:00:10 [ Music ] ^M00:00:19 >> Donald Bell: I'm Donald Bell and today I'm going to walk you through using standard playlists in Apple's iTunes software. As of iTunes 8, playlists come in 3 different flavor; Standard, smart and genius. Smart and genius play lists really deserve their own video though. So for now let's just tackle to standard variety. Creating a standard play lists is pretty straight forward. You just hit the + button on the bottom left corner of iTunes, go to the file menu and select a new play list. ITunes will create an untitled playlist that you can name whatever you want. To add music to the play list just go to your music library select the album or individual songs you want to add and drag them onto the list. You can also right click on a song and add it by selecting the playlist from the add song to playlist menu. To put the songs on your play list in a certain order you can sort by any of the column headers. Now if the default columns don't do it for you there are many more column fields under view options. To treat the playback order on a song by song basis, sort by the first column, which lists songs numerically and drag songs up and down the list until you're satisfied. If you don't care a lick about order, click the shuffle button on the bottom left corner. To hear your playlists in a continuous loop activate the repeat button which is also featured in the bottom left corner. Another play list trick you can use are these check boxes next to each song. By un-checking a song iTunes will skip over the track but keep the song in the playlist. This comes in handy if you have something like a dinner music play list you use regularly but maybe tonight's guests can't stand hearing Enya so you just temporarily uncheck your Enya tracks from the mix. Now if you start going really crazy with playlists and make dozens of them you can also play around with making play list folders. This is like a playlist for you playlist and helps keep things organized. To make a playlist folder go to the file menu and select new playlist folder. You can name it whatever you want and then start dragging playlists into the folder. You can collapse and reveal folder contents using the arrow to the left of the folder. Alright, so that about covers the basics for standard iTunes playlists. For CNET.com I'm Donald Bell.

