How to combine Alexa devices to fit your needs

Some of Alexa's devices work well together, others don't. We discuss the best combinations so you can find the one that works for you.
Transcript
[MUSIC] As it turns out, some Alexa devices work together better than others. Knowing which pair works the best can come in handy if you've come to rely on Alexa. But you have a big place to cover. Here are your options. The $30 voice remote goes well with the original $180 For Amazon Echo it also goes with the $90 Amazon Dot. The Amazon Dot also pairs directly with $130 Amazon Tap. The two new members of the Alexa family connect directly to each other and compliment each other's strengths and weaknesses well. With option number one you get the Echo's native speakers, which are the best of the bunch. And you expand its listening range by a lot with this thing, which works really well. We took these two two stories apart, still works great. [SOUND] Option number two is also pretty appealing, especially if you want that big listening range and wanna save a little money. This combo works really well if you really care about music since you can plug the dot into your own audio system and if you really don't care about music. This thing is basically the Echo, with the speakers chopped off, but you still get Alexis capabilities as a personal assistant and a smart phone controller. [SOUND] And the final combo, the dot plus the tap. The tap is the portable battery powered member of the Alexis trio, but it's not always listening, you have to push this button. So if you want portability the tactical way to go and you get some of that always listening capability when you're back home by pairing the tap to the dock. And you connect via cable or bluetooth. Ready to [UNKNOWN] So pick your favorite combo and [UNKNOWN] can easily transform into a [UNKNOWN]. [MUSIC]

