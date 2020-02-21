How to choose the right outdoor security camera for you
Transcript
[MUSIC]
There are several great brands of outdoor security cameras that you can install yourself, but before you click by, there are some things to consider.
The first decision to make is where do you want the cameras?
Perhaps you just need porch security, then a video doorbell camera like the $230.
Tilo might be enough for you.
Or maybe you just need one camera to monitor a driveway or back gate.
But if you're looking to monitor your entire house, you might want a complete system that can be connected through the same app.
Try the Arlo Pro 3, $500 for a set of two.
You also need to consider how you're going to power the camera, hardwired plugged into an outlet, battery or even solar You could find great options for every type of installation but you need to factor in the cameras placement and how easy it will be to replace batteries or have a would be crook unplug.
Another factor is what kind of video storage will you need?
Do you want to store every single second or just when motion triggers the camera Do you want to keep the footage locally on your own card or micro USB or save it through a company servers.
Finally, think if you need any other special features like facial recognition, the ability to create motion sensing zones, integration with digital assistance Waterproofing or even night vision.
For complete reviews of security camera's visit CNET.com.
In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS news.
Up Next
If you're looking for love, look online
1:07
Techy gifts for your Valentine
1:29
Uber and Lyft, similar but different
1:24
How to break up with Instagram
1:13
Here's what to do with that old iPad
1:07
How to sell unused gift cards
1:25
Time to delete your (unused) apps
1:06
Tools to help you stick to your food resolutions
1:10
Holiday gifts you can buy without leaving your house