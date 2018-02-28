CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "How to buy a laptop "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Buying
guide
How to buy a laptop
From slim travel machines to giant gaming monsters, here's what you need to know to find and buy the perfect laptop.
3:48
/
February 28, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for How to buy a laptop.
Coming up next
Drone buying tips for first-time flyers
Expert advice on TV buying, 2018 edition
3 things to consider when buying storage devices
Your guide to buying the right smart lock
How to (not) buy a camcorder in 2018
What to look for when buying your next pair of headphones
How to buy a media streamer in 2018
Top tips for buying a camera
CNET's LED Buying Guide makes sense of the light bulb aisle
Tablet buying guide
Latest
Laptops videos
Flip over Lenovo's new Yoga laptops
1:11
February 26, 2018
Lenovo's new Yoga laptops at Mobile World Congress have Alexa support, Nvidia graphics and JBL speakers.
Play video
Huawei Matebook X Pro hides a camera in its keyboard
1:50
February 25, 2018
The Matebook X Pro laptop is only the second from the Chinese-based company.
Play video
Asus ZenBook 13 is a sweet ultraportable with some graphics power
1:56
February 23, 2018
Its quad-core processor and entry-level discrete GPU keep this slim, stylish laptop feeling speedy with graphics works and games.
Play video
Samsung hides an S Pen inside the new Notebook 9 Pen
1:26
February 15, 2018
This slim, light 2-in-1 takes a premium laptop and borrows features from the Galaxy Note 8 phone.
Play video
HP's 13-inch Spectre x360 still rules
1:18
February 7, 2018
Still svelte and well-designed, updates make the Spectre x360 a better, faster convertible laptop.
Play video
Lenovo Miix 520 clones itself for the better
2:29
February 4, 2018
At right around $1,000, the detachable two-in-one gets an impressive performance bump from its predecessor and increase in battery...
Play video
Origin PC Evo15-S: A speedy and svelte gaming notebook
1:36
February 3, 2018
The company's 15-inch Max-Q laptop weighs less than 5 pounds with few compromises.
Play video
A solid, feature-filled 2-in-1 laptop
2:09
January 31, 2018
The Acer Spin 5 also includes a stylus at an attractively competitive price.
Play video