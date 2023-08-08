How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes 3:08 Watch Now

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes

Aug 8, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: When it beat the heat. Today I'm gonna show you how to make a portable air conditioner with some stuff you might have lying around the house. Here's what you'll need. A large bucket with a lid, a drill with a large diameter drill bit, a blade starer foam or plastic insulation optional. A small fan rechargeable, battery powered or solar powered. If you don't care about portability, then you can use any powered fan and then P V C pipe and some ice before I get started like and subscribe to cnet. For more how-to videos like this one, we are going to build [00:00:30] a small portable unit that will radiate cold air. First thing I'm gonna do is drill three small holes for the cool air to pass through, drill your holes and make sure not to hit your fingers on the other side of the bucket. If you have a styrofoam or plastic insulating liner like the one I found at the hardware store for a dollar, make sure to drill your holes above the liner or through the styrofoam. To fit your P V C pipe. I bought 1 24 inch piece of one inch diameter P V C pipe and used a hacksaw to cut the pipe into three eight inch pieces. [00:01:00] My drill bit has a diameter of one in one quarter inches or 32 millimeters, so it's just a little bit bigger than the P V C pipe's diameter. Now I'm gonna insert the liner and then put the P V C pipes into each hole. So here's number one. Speaker 2: Number Speaker 1: Two looks pretty silly, but it's gonna work. You can use duct tape to help seal the hole to make it more airtight or you could use cock or sealant. It looks ugly, but it's going to keep me cool. Speaker 1: [00:01:30] So now have a little Star Wars R five looking D droid here, which is kind of funny. So now I just need to cut a hole in the lid for the fan and then drop some ice in and we're good to go. Now I found this personal rechargeable U S B desktop fan for 10 bucks and it's perfect for our setup. Plus it's rechargeable so you don't need to keep replacing batteries. If you do have a battery powered fan, it's probably best to invest in some rechargeable batteries or if you want to get super sustainable, you can buy a small solar panel [00:02:00] to power your fan. There are tons of small solar panels for sale on Amazon and elsewhere. So I'm gonna take this, trace it here. And the last thing is to put the fan on top. Boom, done. Now we have the basic structure of our portable AC unit. The last step is to add some ice and then turn on the fan. You can use ice packs, which you can refreeze and reuse, or you can freeze bottles of water or freeze a large gallon of water to place [00:02:30] in the bucket. Speaker 2: Yeah, yes. Speaker 1: If you don't have a liner for your bucket, you could use a garbage bag, which might help slow the melting and keep things clean inside your bucket. The portable AC will radiate cool air out of the pipes, cooling you down while you enjoy the summer sun, when the ice melts, refill and restart. And I hope this provides you with plenty of coolness this summer. Give [00:03:00] us a like and subscribe to CNET for more how-to videos like this one. And thanks for watching.