How this drone can help stop the spread of coronavirus

Transcript
One of the biggest things we can do to slow the spread of coronavirus, is to keep people out of places that we know have been infected. Sounds like a pretty straightforward concept, right? Well the trouble is those places still need to be disinfected. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] That's why we've seen things like disinfection robots come on the market in the last few months, and soon we'll be able to fight the spread of COVID-19, with drones. If you can limit human exposure to dangerous situations. Why wouldn't you do that? That's digital airlift Director of Product James Huckaby. And this is the company's newest drone, the air test 120 UVC. As its name suggests, it's equipped with 36 disinfecting UV lights. UV light is well understood. Hospitals have been using UV light to disinfect spaces For decades. This is not new for science has well understood. The huge advantage of UVC, of course, is that it doesn't leave behind the residual [UNKNOWN]. What we're talking about here specifically is UVC light. That's the strongest level of ultraviolet light. It essentially attacks pathogens by damaging their DNA or RNA. It's not something you want to be exposed to, at best, it would give you a hell of a sunburn in just a matter of seconds. So the idea here is the drone can be operated by a pilot remotely and flown inside spaces that have likely been contaminated with something like Corona virus. Generally speaking, the earth hostile and 20 UVC will disinfect up to 1000 cubic feet of space every 10 minutes of flight and so think a standard 10 by 10 room that's 10 feet tall, so to speak, you fly the drone around the room for about 10 minutes or so and you can consider it 99% clean. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Of course, brings up the battery issue. The drawn is a flight time mover of around ten minutes. So, most rooms would probably require at least a few trips in an hour. You should point out how long the process really takes, depends on a few variables. The closer the light is to a surface, the less time it takes to disinfect it. Another advantage of the drone is that it can more easily reach certain places that can be hard for a person to get to. We also have LEDs pointing up from the drone. So when you fly under the table, it will actually clean the underside of that table too. So years of people putting their hands under a table, it doesn't get wiped or cleaned right Got stuck under the table, for instance, right? Those are more porous surfaces that tend to harbor things a little bit better than, say, a flat stainless steel surface. Now they're already robots equipped with UVC, disinfecting hospitals and other places all over the world. So what's the advantage of a drone? Well, for one thing, robots tend to be bulky and not that portable. Size also might matter. You know, it might require a larger robots or reach a higher area or a smaller robot to fit under a table. And Huck says drones may have a little more flexibility. So one moment I'm cleaning a prison cell, for instance, keeping people who are incarcerated there. Safe from pandemics and such, and the next day I can be off cleaning check-out counters at the grocery store. Now, I did ask [UNKNOWN] if they're working on any sort of autonomous function for this drone. He said they are, but he didn't really give a specific timeline. So what do you think about this term? Where else do you see it working besides places like schools and hospitals? Let us know in the comments below. Stay safe out there.

