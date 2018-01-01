Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
How tech can help you keep resolutions

There's a wealth of apps and sites that can help you lose weight or learn something new in 2018.
This is CNET, and here's how to use tech to help you with your resolutions. One of the most common New Year's resolutions is to lose weight. A lot of people try to use exercise to achieve that. However, nutrition plays a huge part in weight loss. Check out apps like Lose it! or MyFitnessPal. Each help you log your food and see how many calories you are Consuming. You can set goals within the apps to keep you going. Both apps are available for free but paying for a subscription unlocks more features. Another popular resolution is to learn a hobby or a skill. If you really wanna deeply learn something new, check out free online course at edx.org or coursera.org. Both feature course courses from accredited universities. For example. edX has a Music Theory 101 course available developed by Juilliard. It requires about three to four hours per week of your time for six weeks. And it's free. Lastly, let's talk about a tech resolution you might wanna make, backing up your stuff. Spend some time setting up automatic backups of your PC and your phone. There are backup options for Mac OS X, Windows 10, Android, and iOS. Built right into each of these operating systems. You might need an external hard drive for your laptop or desktop but it's well worth it. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app, available for iOS and Android.

