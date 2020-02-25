How schools could use phones to track your kids

Transcript
Transcription not available for How schools could use phones to track your kids.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

80 episodes

Alphabet City

81 episodes

CNET Top 5

847 episodes

The Daily Charge

949 episodes

What the Future

333 episodes

Tech Today

1119 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

How schools could use phones to track your kids

3:38

Inside Amazon's brand-new cashierless grocery store

4:10

Xbox Series X gets updated specs and neat features

4:17

Sony's Xperia Pro will have 5G but does anyone still care?

3:14

Huawei's upgraded Mate XS comes out at a weird time for foldables

2:08

Xbox Series X will have impressive backwards compatibility

2:28

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

The iPhone SE 2 March launch event is on the horizon

5:05

Inside Amazon's brand-new cashierless grocery store

4:10

First look at an Alexa-powered kitchen for kids

6:03

How scientists accidentally turned trash into valuable graphene

3:51

Top 5 ways to supercharge Netflix

4:21

Apple may open up iOS, tweets get easier to link

1:14

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Galaxy Z Flip is the best foldable phone so far

13:48

Apple's $5K Pro Display XDR is a good deal for the right person

6:37

Lenovo Chromebook C340-11: A budget friendly basic student chromebook

3:04

Galaxy Z Flip first impressions

4:27

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100x zoom makes snooping easier

5:02

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus first look: Longer battery life for $149

3:54

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Galaxy Z Flip: 8 features to try on your new foldable phone

5:08

How to use the new Apple Maps

1:31

How to take Mac screenshots

2:08

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08