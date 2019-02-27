How Fortnite, AR and YouTube influence toys

Technology and toys, it could be hit or miss.
But at New York Toy Fair we're here to see the trends and how technology is changing playtime.
I'm Bridget Carey, let's break it down.
There's nothing quite like toy fair.
More than 1,000 toy companies from around the world come to the Javits Convention Center in New York City flaunting the latest figurines and fluff that they hope the kiddos will beg their parents to buy.
And to stand out in the crowd, these toys often try to weave in some new tech tricks.
This is my seventh year covering Toy Fair and my second while pregnant, so you could say that I'm hungry to find a tech toy that would really enrich a child Child's playtime and imagination.
Let's flash back to 2012.
Back then, companies were trying to turn an iPhone or iPad into a toy, just add an app or touch a tablet.
It didn't really work.
Parents wanted less screen time.
And soon came privacy and data collection worries.
Because when you have to blend the digital and physical, you gotta find the right balance.
Now companies are taking another approach.
They are squeezing in new sensors and incorporating things like augmented reality special effects, revealing a new world of kids just hold up their phone or tablet.
And in the case of pie Bots that means using a are tricks to make learning fun pie Bots teaches young kids how to snap together their own robot and program it through the challenges presented in an augmented reality World animations are appearing around their blocky creation, but not everything requires a nap toymaker Thames & Kosmos teaches kids how to build their own robots like.
The tumbling hedgehog pet.
3Doodler creates kid-safe 3D printing pens, so you can melt plastic into any shape, even build your own robot creature for tabletop battles.
But some of the best robots just do cool tricks you can show off to your friends.
And multiple sensors make it a more realistic best friend.
This is Juno and I'm getting elephant kisses.
Oof.
Ooh.
Spin Master has quite a few robot pets.
But I was taken aback by one in particular.
The flying owl named Owlies.
You have to nurture this little guy to teach him how to fly.
It needs you to play and cuddle before it's ready to transform into a little drone and take off.
The more you nurture, the longer it will fly.
But that's not the only way tech toys are defying gravity.
Why race on the ground when you can race on a wall.
Air Hogs's zero gravity laser uses air suction to drive on walls or even go upside down.
It follows the path of the laser gun.
Sometimes the past comes back in new ways.
Speak & Spell is back along with several retro toys and games.
Even Etch a Sketch got a new twist.
You can doodle in color but you still got to shake to erase.
Of course every year people go nuts for retro video games.
If you love PacMan you can now take it on the go.
WIth micro arcade.
This is a PacMan game that fits in your wallet.
Its so itty bitty.
The microarcades will also feature Tetris and some classic Atari titles.
Or you can play Pac-Man at home and hang it on your wall.
Arcade One Up has come up with new designs for their build- it yourself classic arcade systems, including a new wall unit you can hang or take a seat at one of their new tabletop machines.
Colecovision even makes a comeback with miniature games, and there's a new Rainbow Brite game.
While the company invented it to really tug on those nostalgic heart strings.
But behind the robots and the flashy video screens another trend began to emerge as I walked the show floor.
There was a different kind of tech influencing toys.
It was an influence of our social media and YouTube culture.
Snap stars a fashion dolls that are also social media stars.
These smartphone [UNKNOWN] fashionistas are marketed as online influencers, making hit YouTube videos
Sharing their adventures on Instagram.
Doing it for the Gram, yeah.
The reach of YouTube was everywhere, YouTube stars had their faces plastered across boxes of various toys, or the toys themselves.
Have tools to prop up your phone so you can easily share videos of your play time online.
Some famous video game players on Twitch even have their own action figures.
Fornite master Ninja has his own toyline so now you can snuggle up at night with his blue hair.
With a new series of collectibles, the Twitch streamer Ninja shot to fame playing the battle royale game, Fornite.
And as it turns out, Fortnight is a powerful force in the toy world, because there's another trend that followed me everywhere I turned, llamas, llamas everywhere.
You see, in Fortnight, a loot-filled llama is a big feature of the game.
So toy makers are putting llamas in everything.
Seriously, you can even wear llama jewelry pets.
Or have a dance party with a booty shaking llama.
It's another llama!
No, I'm not a llama.
I'm an alpaca, hmph, hmph.
Sorry.
Llama tell you, the influence of online gamer culture is nothing to spit at.
Toy makers have to tackle a new puzzle for this next generation.
Today's ten year olds live in a world where the iPad and YouTube existed their whole lives.
You can't ignore their expectations for wanting tech as entertainment.
But there's something magical in how toys are finding ways to just lightly touch the digital world and still just, well, be toys.
Well you know Emeth Clearly not every tech toy is awesome but it is clear that industry is getting much more creative in how they're approaching the problem..
So cheers to that.
