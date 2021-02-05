How do I get the COVID-19 vaccine? Your questions answered
A year after the Coronavirus first shook our world we finally have a vaccine and it's starting to roll out.
But there's still a lot of questions.
So now what When do I get my vaccine?
Am I even eligible and when will the world return to normal?
Well to answer those questions, we have Marcus Flesher, the Chief Medical Officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.
Thanks for joining us today Marcus.
Thank you for having me.
Could you tell me what have been the main difficulties with rolling out such a wide scale vaccination program?
There's been a couple of difficulties that I would highlight.
The first one that we really are still struggling with and that I think may come up over and over in our, interview is the data systems.
We really haven't, invested in public health data systems In the last few decades and the result is that, many of them are not what we would describe as real time there are significant lags getting at data, and many of them are very complete.
And so with the immunization data one of the challenges is the demographic data and being able to pull information about the race and ethnicity of people that are getting vaccinated which is important because of our concerns about Vaccine hesitancy in some of those racial and ethnic minority groups.
The second issue that's been challenging is just the timeline and the speed.
I mean we're really lucky to have a vaccine that came out In mid December, if you'd asked me in the summer, I would have said I just don't think that's realistic.
So we're lucky and it's a really, these are really good vaccines.
They work really, really well.
But, they came out, they came out people keep losing sight of the fact that they can't but we knew there was gonna be limited supply to begin with.
And so, we're trying to administer and distribute the vaccine.
But I think a lot of people are losing track of the fact that, you know, we've only got, I think, 40, 50 million doses right now, and [LAUGH] we've already promised it to far more people than that.
So, you know, those are the big things that I think we're facing right now.
I mean, there's a lot of issues that challenge this, but those are the two I would really highlight.
Kinda talk me through the sort of the levels because we've got the manufacturer Pfizer Magenta.
Then we've got the feds who buy the vaccine.
they distribute it to the States, the states distribute it to the counties and they get it into the arms of people.
Where about has the bottleneck been?
Has it been that Pfizer and Madonna aren't producing enough that the the feds aren't buying enough that they're not getting it to the states quickly enough or that the states have been not as effective as they could have been in distributing to the kind of individual places around the country?
The main bottleneck right now with the vaccine effort is the supply of the vaccine.
And I'm not saying that critically, they just invented this vaccine, I think they did a lot of work taking a little bit of a chance.
Starting to make a little bit of the vaccine before it got approved.
But nonetheless, it's gonna take the manufacturers time to scale up and really get a robust supply and keep in mind, they're not just making this vaccine for us.
I mean, everybody in the world wants this vaccine right now and so That makes the supply even look more limited because it's being shared with with others.
So that's the challenge right now, we just we only have so much I mean, we knew that going in.
We had pretty good forecasting of how much vaccine that would be In December, January and February, but until the supply really kicks up and not only the supply of these vaccines, but we're anticipating that probably a couple of more companies will come on to the US market with their vaccines, hopefully in March or April that will make a big difference as well.
But until we get into March and April, when we start to see more, we are going to always be limited just by the fact that there's not that you know, there's a limited supply I want to get to some of those other vaccine providers in a minute.
But there's been a kind of a theory thrown around or we've seen some early reports earlier in the vaccine process that there were vaccines, quote, unquote, sitting on shelves that either they weren't getting out to the states or that maybe states were reserving them for Second doses because this is obviously a two dose the two main vaccines we have right now a two dose vaccines.
So how much truth is there to this idea that they were just being held in reserve or that they weren't getting out and being distributed?
Well, there are not.
There's not a lot of vaccines sitting around on shelves and I think the two things that Have made that a little confusing and complicated.
First of all, you know, the data systems that we have these, they're not very robust right now.
I mean, we are improving those data systems as we go along.
But, you know, right now what we see is having been administered is a pretty significant under under reporting of what really has been administered and I can't quantify that for you.
I mean, you know, it looks like about Half the vaccine supply has gone out.
And it's, it's more than that.
You know, I don't know if it's 70 75%.
But I would say it's significantly more just because the systems are a little slow getting the vaccine reported.
So, you know, first of all some of that some of that surplus that we think might be there isn't even there.
And then Yes, you know, we're not going to administer every single dose of the vaccine.
You know, the moment we get it that that really would not be good planning and good operation of this system.
So I wouldn't say the vaccine is sitting on the shelf.
I would say that healthcare systems and health departments, you know, they get vaccine in they plan how they're going to use it.
But then there's often a little bit of a lag between when they get it and when they actually plan to use it.
If you get vaccine in on Monday, and you're planning to have a big mass vaccination clinic on Saturday you're gonna hang on to that vaccine until Saturday to make sure that you have an adequate supply.
And yes, many states and local communities Have been a little bit anxious and concerned about making sure there's a second dose when people come back for their second dose.
So I think some doses are held in reserve, but I think that's [LAUGH] a good practice some, we don't want people to come back to their second dose and you know, it's right at a time that there's been a bit of a supply lag and you know, there's nothing for them that day.
It's it's very important particularly for health care workers.
And people who are in the older age ranges, it's very important that those people get both doses because it's an effective vaccine, but it's really most effective when you have the two doses.
And there's been a bit of discussion around the idea of giving healthcare workers enough notice that your next batch is gonna come on Wednesday, you're gonna get 5000 doses.
Has that been a problem in the rollout because obviously Healthcare workers need to make sure that they've got everyone who can come in for an appointment then or that they've got the staff to actually administer the vaccine.
How much of a problem has that kind of that notice and that information gap been?
There's been some challenges early on with with getting good data, you know, with the states really getting good numbers and have been able to anticipate.
What kind of supply of vaccine they're gonna get the following, say the following week?
That has gotten better, I think some of the early issues is they were making it as fast as they could.
And they didn't know how much they could, they're gonna get as much out as they could and they didn't know what that would be until You know, maybe even a few days ahead of time, I think we've gotten a better system.
Now.
I think we're starting to have the federal government forecast for States.
What, what they think will be coming, not just next week, but in the next few weeks to come, that's going to be very helpful.
And you know, some of those forecast may end up being wrong.
That's okay.
At least we've got something to work with.
So yeah that was a bit of a challenge earlier on but I do feel like Beginning to improve>>So we talked a little bit about data systems earlier.
I have to know because a lot of the complaints that we're hearing are that people can't negotiate the online booking systems.
They can't find information there.
Calling up doctors surgeries or their local pharmacy, what have been the issues on the the patient booking side or the patient's trying to access the systems that will help them actually booked an appointment?
There's two answers to the question around some of the appointment scheduling challenges.
And yes, I know that there have been challenges and I know that people are very frustrated about it.
But first of all, let's be very clear.
We're in a situation right now where the demand for the vaccine far exceeds the supply.
So you have a lot of people trying to get appointments for a vaccine that there's really not very much off and some of that, you know that there were some mistakes made.
I mean, we we started out with some pretty strict criteria about.
Who should get the vaccine first how to prioritize different groups.
And the reason that we came up with those criteria those recommended groups was because we knew that there was going to be a limited supply to begin with.
And unfortunately, you know, I'm not sure what happened.
I think everybody got very anxious.
Very Impatient to get the vaccine out.
And unfortunately then we quickly sort of moved through those different recommended groups.
And the result is that we're offering and then states now are offering vaccine to people over 65.
Some states are even saying that people who have medical conditions can get The vaccine, you know, if you pull all those groups together, that's, that's more than 100 million people and you know, we probably have, you know, a supply of around 40 to 50 million doses that have been made so far.
So, you know, I think we over promised a bit I understand that but but I think it's really important for people to know that because it there it is going to take a little time to get caught up.
To sort of meet those promises now, you know that said we have scheduling systems, you know some of these entities That are providing the vaccine right now.
I mean that they don't, you know, they don't normally do a lot of scheduling appointments and things.
So you know, a lot of these systems have just been set up.
And you know, it's been very challenging and I think until People get trained and retrained and we figure out what problems are important problem solving, fix the glitches until that that gets done.
It's going to be a little challenging for people and I just I just have to urge people to Understand that and be patient.
So I mean, I think everybody understands how important this is and is trying their best.
But it you know, it's it's a big undertaking and everybody is very eager to get vaccinated and that's a good thing because we were worried that people some people might not, But it's gonna take a little time and this, you know, these are some bumps in the road, there's going to be some war and just you know, we need to not get discouraged when that happens.
We just need to all work together to make it better and figure it out.
Move on.
So who's setting the eligibility and who's deciding on whether it's over 65 or people in aged care facilities who's who's deciding those eligibility criteria?
So there's a federal committee called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and they set most of our national policy around any vaccine.
I'm a physician and.
Any vaccine that I've ever given if I want to, figure out how many doses or who to give it to that's where I would go to look that's a trusted source for most clinicians in the United States.
So the ACIP is we call [INAUDIBLE] makes these recommendations but ultimately, it's really up to the states how they deliver the vaccine and how they prioritize the vaccine.
And I would say most or probably all states Have to some extent really incorporated what the ACI P has recommended.
But there are some differences from state to state and, that's one of the good things about a state based system is you can tailor things for the population that you have.
And definitely states have have made the decision about how quickly to move into the different tiers of priority groups in the ACI P so there are some states that are doing Still doing health care workers and people over the age of 75.
I would say in those states, it's probably going a lot more smoothly as far as getting appointments and things because, you know, the the people who we've prioritized in those states, you know, those numbers are realistic with the amount of vaccine that there is.
And as I mentioned earlier, there's some states who've really opened it up a lot more Offered it to people over 65, offered it to people with medical conditions in those states.
Now you have a pretty significant number of people who are eligible, but that doesn't really sync up with the number who with the amount of vaccine that we have.
So I think in those states we are seeing that people really have to persevere if they want to get their vaccine.
What are the main factors that would affect how someone who's watching this video how they would be able to access the vaccine and their eligibility alongside age and maybe health conditions?
Is it down to where they live?
Could it be a case of their county has more vaccines in the next county over or if they work two counties over maybe they should get vaccinated there are those factors coming into play as well?
Well, I think every state and the local communities really are trying to pay close attention to that.
As I mentioned, some of the problem is just that, you know, we're still getting the data systems were fined.
So, sometimes we don't, we can't exactly track How the vaccine is moving out into different areas.
But, but as that data gets better, we'll we'll redirect vaccine just to make sure that there's some, some some equity across that.
You know, right now I think a lot of people are looking you know, there'll be a They'll live in one city or county and they'll they'll hear a rumor that things are going a little faster at the county next door and I think people are sometimes, you know, trying to go over to that county and get their vaccine.
What I would really urge is that people be patient.
I mean, I'm not saying be patient in that.
You know, you you might not get your vaccine now you'll get it.
You know, in a few months, I'm saying Be patient, you may not be able to get your vaccine right now, but you will things will sort out in the next few weeks.
And so, you know, I would really kind of recommend that people stay close to home to get their vaccine, you know, go to somebody go to a place that they know and they trust.
I mean, I think it makes the whole vaccination Process less scary, but give it a little time.
I mean there, there is vaccine.
There's more and more vaccine coming.
The systems are getting up and going, and it's just gonna get better as we go along.
And I know it's hard to be patient because everybody's.
People are fed up with being stuck inside, people are scared with these new variants coming out.
But the fact is, there's a limited supply and so we all just need to kindA pitch in together and try the most important things we need to do this and is.
fair and equitable way as far as we can.
And you know, right now we really do need to focus on continuing to make sure health care workers get vaccinated because that's in everybody's interest.
And then I think everybody would agree you know, some of the particularly people who are really in older age groups over older than 75, We really need to focus on those people swap because they ,that's where the most harm can occur if those people actually are infected with covid,>>And so what would your best advise be for someone who is maybe in one of those older age groups.
Has a preexisting chronic condition.
Or maybe some of the younger people out there who are helping their parents or grandparents.
It feels like a confusing system to negotiate.
Obviously it varies state by state, but have you got any good advice that's sort of broad to help people access these appointments, and first work out if their eligible, just kind of accessing the system.
Yeah, so I mean, first of all, go on the state and local health department websites.
There should be pretty good data there about, who's getting vaccinated and some data about where you might be able to get vaccinated.
In some instances at this lab and more and more healthcare systems are often are also.
Providing vaccinations and if that's the case.
You know some people it may be more convenient.
A lot of people have a electronic chats with their health care system and in a lot of cases particularly as we start seeing vaccine distributed more in health care systems.
A lot of cases you can go in that little you know its in something called my chat or something like that, you can go in there There'll be the option to at least get on the list for the vaccine.
And so I think that's a good strategy as well.
Keep in mind that not only will there be more vaccine in the future, but we'll also have some new vaccines coming onto the market and some people may find that you know, in waiting, They actually get something that works, that's a little bit more to their liking.
I'm personally very interested in the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because it's only one dose.
And so that's the one I might get just because I don't really wanna go twice.
But, it's up to different people and we'll learn more about how effective that vaccine is.
But things will get better and so just bear that in mind is You're sort of dealing with the system.
And we've heard reports you mentioned the Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine, which looks to be in the sort of the final stages of getting approval and having releasing their results of testing.
And the Biden administration has announced that they're increasing their orders of the Pfizer and madona vaccines by 100 million doses.
From each provider, this is obviously gonna ease the load but how quickly will we see that carry over into people being able to access the vaccine more quickly or more easily?
Right now if things continue to go as they appear to be so far, I think by March, April We should see significant changes.
First of all, there should be a lot more of the Pfizer and maternal vaccine available for people.
And then you know, we understand that both AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson on the verge of bringing their vaccines in front of the various committees in the Food and Drug Administration for approval.
So, you know, bear in mind once those vaccines come onto the market
There will be limited supply of them and they'll also have to kind of get get the manufacturing going.
But at that point, I think everybody will realize there's just, things are going to get better and better.
But, I think for the next month or two, we're going to be in the situation where it's a little bit more limited.
And I think for the general population, the important thing is just to remember there are other things you can do to.
Reduce your risk of getting COVID.
And everybody knows what those are is wear a mask its limit how much you go out, keep a distance from other people, you know don't congregate and in large groups, these things work really well.
And if you do those things you can stay safe for the next couple of months.
Until the vaccine is available for you.>>How concerned are you about reports of new variants, the so called Brazilian strain the South African strain the UK variant.
I use It concern that these are sort of nipping at our heels as we're trying to vaccinate the country in the world right now.
Well, I think we need to take these emerging variants seriously.
I mean, what I've seen of the data so far, about the vaccines, it appears that the vaccines.
Should still be effective against these new variants.
And so that's reassuring.
That's that's a good thing.
But they do it one of the things about the variances they do seem to be more infectious.
So it with these variants is easier to catch COVID to be infected with COVID than it is with the strain that we've had so far.
And and that is worrisome because You know, we may even have to be more careful and we may have to be more diligent about wearing masks when we're out.
There's even considerations about maybe we need to, you know, use higher quality masks.
And I think more information will emerge about that, you know, I think for now, just to be Aware that things could get worse if we don't really pay attention to some of the physical and social distancing strategies that we have.
The physical social distancing strategies work against the new Variants of COVID as well, but you know, we just have to be really diligent in following them and, you know, I keep hearing We've got to get everybody vaccinated so that because we've got these variants coming and you know, vaccination, it's not really the answer to that problem because we're not going to really see the destination for several months.
Some of it is just the supply of vaccine.
Some of it is you have to get a critical number of people.
So the way we deal with what's going on right now, the way we deal with what's Scary right now is by really doubling down and, trying to just not go out in public if you don't have to.
Definitely wearing a mask, definitely keeping your distance and also,, if you are sick, you really need to be conscientious about that and limit your your contact with other people so that you don't make other people sick and if you've been around somebody early in it Let them know.
All right, so the big question is, when is our life going to get back to normal?
I've heard Dr. Anthony falchi saying that we may expect to kind of return to somewhat of a normalcy around fall or by the end of 2021.
If this vaccine schedule goes to plan, what are our hopes that if vaccines kind of tread along and everything goes well When do we get our semi normal lives back?
Well, that's [LAUGH] to be careful with the answer to that not over promise.
Yes, I agree with Dr. Falchi.
I mean, I think by the fall, things really should, you know, you know, assuming everything continues to go kind of how it seems to be going now.
We really should be in a much better place in the fall.
I mean, frankly, I think by the summer, I mean, we may not have everybody vaccinated people still may be having to be careful.
But I think by the summer people really might really see the light at the end of the tunnel.
I mean we'll start seeing much better numbers of people being vaccinated.
You know, hopefully we'll continue to see rates going down.
So I'm actually very helpful that we start to feel like the end is in sight by this summer and really by this fall, maybe we're back to being able to do much of what we were able to do before all of this started.
Hopefully it all goes well and people take up the vaccine as you say, have you had your vaccine yet?
No, I haven't, I'm a healthcare worker, but I don't see patients because I work in public health.
So I am able to tell the work mostly from my home.
And so, I'm not eligible and, I could probably get the vaccine because I'm a healthcare worker, but I don't feel right about that.
I mean, I'd like to Be able to see some people who are over 75 over 65 even people with chronic conditions I'd like to see those people go before me.
I feel like I can be patient, and it's not just a virtue, I can wait Because I'm fortunate to be in a situation where I'm much less likely to be exposed to COVID.
And if I did get COVID, I'm not in a high risk group.
So I'm going to wait a little bit.
It's not that I don't trust the vaccine, I'd be happy to have the Pfizer or the maternal vaccine.
But I think this is something I just urge people that there's a reason for these recommendations and if we can all can respect that.
I think things will go much more smoothly.
That's very good advice indeed.
So, Marcus pleasure, thank you so much for joining us today.
I really appreciate it.
Thanks for having me.
