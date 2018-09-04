How Chrome changed web browsers 10 years ago

CNET News Video
How Chrome changed web browsers 10 years agoGoogle's browser set off a speed race and cut browser clutter when Sundar Pichai launched it in 2008.
Transcript
[MUSIC] On the top left what you're seeing is the home page of amazon.com in 1995. Let's fast forward to today. In 2008 that's Google maps with street view. You start thinking about what are the kinds of things you could do if you rethought the browser from scratch and that was the Genesis of Google Chrome. For business Google Chrome, it has a very simple streamlined look, which I'll talk about in a minute. The dictionary definition of chrome, like Chrome it means the borders of a web browser window, and it includes the mini bars, tools bars, scrolls bars and so on. It's kind of an ironic name for our product. Why we call the product Chrome, the motto in the whole team was how do we minimize Chrome We use to call it content not Chrome, that's what we should focus on. [MUSIC] I like to go to Amazon a lot, I like to do a lot of shopping. So, I'll show you with the way that works, I'll just hit a And it knows. It's learned that I'd like to go to Amazon, so all I've to do is hit A Enter and I'm already navigating to Amazon.com. Or I'll just type Alaska Cruise and everything like Amazon.com just got out of my way and I just hit Enter and now I'm doing a Google search. So what Bryan's going to do now is run a small little demo. Of loading pages. It's gonna first load it in Internet Explorer. And this is a very simple demo that's loading static content off of the local file systems. So, it's taking IO Network IO out of the picture. And we're gonna repeat this test now in Chrome. [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO] So, I think that's a bit faster. [MUSIC] [MUSIC]