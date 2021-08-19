/>

How Biden's 'Buy American' initiative plans to "build back better"

Tech Industry

Up Next

Watch a pair of Boston Dynamics Atlas robots perform parkour
bd-image-2-1

Up Next

Watch a pair of Boston Dynamics Atlas robots perform parkour

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs. Flip 5G vs. Flip
samsungflip3-comparison-00-00-01-19-still001

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs. Flip 5G vs. Flip

Razer designs autonomous boat to pick up trash out of the ocean
clearbot-1

Razer designs autonomous boat to pick up trash out of the ocean

Samsung outlines sustainability initiative for Galaxy line
samsung-enviroment

Samsung outlines sustainability initiative for Galaxy line

How to get a job at Tesla: Don't overload on degrees
tesla-training-acc-laura

How to get a job at Tesla: Don't overload on degrees

Meet BeBot: The 100% electric beach-cleaning robot
yt-wtf-beach-cleaning-7

Meet BeBot: The 100% electric beach-cleaning robot

This brain implant gave a paralyzed man the ability to 'speak'
yt-ucsf-1

This brain implant gave a paralyzed man the ability to 'speak'

Google introduces Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
pixelpic1

Google introduces Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Telepresence robots let hospitalized kids 'run the bases' at baseball stadium
dodgers-bot

Telepresence robots let hospitalized kids 'run the bases' at baseball stadium

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

How Biden's 'Buy American' initiative plans to "build back better"
nwcdthumb

How Biden's 'Buy American' initiative plans to "build back better"

Americans get go-ahead for COVID boosters, T-Mobile breach hit 48M customers
tt-081921

Americans get go-ahead for COVID boosters, T-Mobile breach hit 48M customers

Nissan Z 2023 : The legend is reborn
nissan-z-thumb-cms

Nissan Z 2023 : The legend is reborn

Arcade1Up's Simpsons, X-Men hands on: Playing with 2021's new cabinets
yt-simpson-arcade-4

Arcade1Up's Simpsons, X-Men hands on: Playing with 2021's new cabinets

Exploring a sunken city in the world's deepest human-made pool
yt-freediving-2

Exploring a sunken city in the world's deepest human-made pool

Google unveils Pixel 5A with 5G, US set to recommend COVID boosters
google-pixel-5a-with-5g-a-solid-449-phone-with-a-catch-mp4-00-00-07-19-still001.png

Google unveils Pixel 5A with 5G, US set to recommend COVID boosters

Most Popular All most popular

Upcoming phones we're most excited for
mostexcitingupcomingphones2021-00000

Upcoming phones we're most excited for

Razer designs autonomous boat to pick up trash out of the ocean
clearbot-1

Razer designs autonomous boat to pick up trash out of the ocean

Exploring a sunken city in the world's deepest human-made pool
yt-freediving-2

Exploring a sunken city in the world's deepest human-made pool

Watch a pair of Boston Dynamics Atlas robots perform parkour
bd-image-2-1

Watch a pair of Boston Dynamics Atlas robots perform parkour

52 mpg?! It's coming to a new car near you
biden-thumbnail-site

52 mpg?! It's coming to a new car near you

Best antivirus software for Windows (2021 edition)
antivirus-thumb

Best antivirus software for Windows (2021 edition)

Latest Products All latest products

Arcade1Up's Simpsons, X-Men hands on: Playing with 2021's new cabinets
yt-simpson-arcade-4

Arcade1Up's Simpsons, X-Men hands on: Playing with 2021's new cabinets

Galaxy Z Flip 3: Samsung's smallest foldable phone now costs $1,000
Samsung Z Flip 3 foldable phone

Galaxy Z Flip 3: Samsung's smallest foldable phone now costs $1,000

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 looks to be the ultimate Android watch
clip0029-mxf-16-30-08-07-still001

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 looks to be the ultimate Android watch

Galaxy Z Fold 3: Our first look at Samsung's newest foldable
yt-samsung-z-fold-6

Galaxy Z Fold 3: Our first look at Samsung's newest foldable

Check out TCL's newest TVs, powered by... Google?
tcltvs

Check out TCL's newest TVs, powered by... Google?

Three reasons I'm excited for the Google Pixel 6
pixel6-excited-00-05-57-12-still003

Three reasons I'm excited for the Google Pixel 6

Latest How To All how to videos

How to set up the Chromecast with Google TV and the voice remote
how-to-chromecast-00-01-10-19-still005

How to set up the Chromecast with Google TV and the voice remote

How to transfer data from an Android phone to an iPhone
movetoios2

How to transfer data from an Android phone to an iPhone

7 ways to take screenshots in Windows 11
win11screen3

7 ways to take screenshots in Windows 11

How to eliminate 'ghost' devices on your Alexa account
yt-howto-nuke-alexa-devices-7

How to eliminate 'ghost' devices on your Alexa account

You can let Ring's Quick Replies do the talking
site-ring-doorbell-4-5

You can let Ring's Quick Replies do the talking

Apple's Target Disk Mode: How to turn a Mac into an external hard drive
htdia-target-disc-mode-2

Apple's Target Disk Mode: How to turn a Mac into an external hard drive