How AT&T's win could dash our hopes for an Avengers-X-Men reunion

How AT&T's win could dash our hopes for an Avengers-X-Men reunionFrom The 3:59 show: AT&T buying Time Warner could embolden Comcast to snatch Fox from Disney.
Transcript
AT&T scored a huge victory yesterday when a judge ruled that it's able to complete its acquisition of Time Warner for $85.4 billion. This was a complete victory for AT&T over the Justice Department, which had sued to block this deal. The judge basically criticized the Justice Department for bringing such a weak case. I suggested to them that if they wanted to stay this decision that the judge wouldn't even do it. So, no concessions. Basically I completed victory. At&t is free to basically re-make how the media world's gonna look like.>>So At&t's streaming service versus Netflix coming up? Well there is a Direct TV now streaming service that they already [CROSSTALK] pushing very hard. Now they've got the added immunization of Time Warner's content on top of that. And so this isn't just about AT&T-Time Warner, this is potentially gonna kick off a number of deals. Comcast has already said that they are prepared to make a bid for Fox. And Disney already has a deal with Fox but If you're a big comic book fan following all this stuff. Disney owns the Avengers, Fox has rights to X-Men. The idea was if those two merged, we'd be able to get some sort of super Marvel. brass over there. But Comcast swoops and buys Fox instead, we're not going to see that.>>So how does this AT&T merger kind of open the door for that though?>>Basically, Comcast, it said a few weeks back, we're prepared to make a bit for Fox. We're just waiting to see what happens with the AT&T Time Warner decision. And the fact the decision went so overwhelmingly positive for AT&T basically opens the door for a bunch of companies to look at other companies for acquisitions. Right. And that includes our parent company, CBS, Viacom, Discovery, Lions Gate. AMC. AMC. There are a lot of smaller players out there that need to bulk up- Right. To a certain extent to go up against Netflix, Facebook, Google. I mean, those companies are gigantic, and, little old CBS. We'll see what happens to our guys.