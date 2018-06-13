Your video, "How AT&T's win could dash our hopes for an Avengers-X-Men reunion"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

How AT&T's win could dash our hopes for an Avengers-X-Men reunion

From The 3:59 show: AT&T buying Time Warner could embolden Comcast to snatch Fox from Disney.
1:57 /
Transcript
AT&amp;T scored a huge victory yesterday when a judge ruled that it's able to complete its acquisition of Time Warner for $85.4 billion. This was a complete victory for AT&amp;T over the Justice Department, which had sued to block this deal. The judge basically criticized the Justice Department for bringing such a weak case. I suggested to them that if they wanted to stay this decision that the judge wouldn't even do it. So, no concessions. Basically I completed victory. At&amp;t is free to basically re-make how the media world's gonna look like.&gt;&gt;So At&amp;t's streaming service versus Netflix coming up? Well there is a Direct TV now streaming service that they already [CROSSTALK] pushing very hard. Now they've got the added immunization of Time Warner's content on top of that. And so this isn't just about AT&amp;T-Time Warner, this is potentially gonna kick off a number of deals. Comcast has already said that they are prepared to make a bid for Fox. And Disney already has a deal with Fox but If you're a big comic book fan following all this stuff. Disney owns the Avengers, Fox has rights to X-Men. The idea was if those two merged, we'd be able to get some sort of super Marvel. brass over there. But Comcast swoops and buys Fox instead, we're not going to see that.&gt;&gt;So how does this AT&amp;T merger kind of open the door for that though?&gt;&gt;Basically, Comcast, it said a few weeks back, we're prepared to make a bit for Fox. We're just waiting to see what happens with the AT&amp;T Time Warner decision. And the fact the decision went so overwhelmingly positive for AT&amp;T basically opens the door for a bunch of companies to look at other companies for acquisitions. Right. And that includes our parent company, CBS, Viacom, Discovery, Lions Gate. AMC. AMC. There are a lot of smaller players out there that need to bulk up- Right. To a certain extent to go up against Netflix, Facebook, Google. I mean, those companies are gigantic, and, little old CBS. We'll see what happens to our guys.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Apple cuts component orders for new iPhone Xs
Apple cuts component orders for new iPhone Xs
4:07
Latest rumors suggest Apple has placed the order for the OLED screens of the new iPhone Xs ahead of its September launch event.
Play video
Video: Samsung's folding phone may be pricey
Samsung's folding phone may be pricey
1:45
The future doesn't come cheap. Samsung's folding phone may land in 2019 and one analyst says it could cost way more than the iPhone...
Play video
Video: AT&T wins in Time Warner takeover bid, Fortnite hits Switch
AT&T wins in Time Warner takeover bid, Fortnite hits Switch
1:23
Today's major tech stories include AT&T clearing the last hurdle to take over Time Warner, Fortnite coming to Nintendo Switch and Apple's...
Play video
Video: AT&T fends off Trump's DoJ fight to block Time Warner merger
AT&T fends off Trump's DoJ fight to block Time Warner merger
2:33
The verdict is in. AT&T wins. Here's why you should care.
Play video
Video: This dog is trained to find computers and stop crimes
This dog is trained to find computers and stop crimes
1:48
Police across the US have been using Electronic Storage Detection dogs to sniff out technology as evidence.
Play video
Video: Images of Pixel 3 XL might be out, Google Lens gets new app
Images of Pixel 3 XL might be out, Google Lens gets new app
5:58
The newest pictures online may tell us a lot about Google's upcoming phone. We might get wireless charging and we will likely not get...
Play video
Video: Apple takes a stance on cryptocurrency, Snapchat to allow deletable messages
Apple takes a stance on cryptocurrency, Snapchat to allow deletable messages
1:29
In today's biggest stories, Apple makes some changes to its app store guidelines that impact cryptocurrency apps. Meanwhile, a new...
Play video
Video: Father's day gift ideas for tech geeks
Father's day gift ideas for tech geeks
1:07
Games, music and drones: These three gift ideas will be a sure win for Dad on his day.
Play video