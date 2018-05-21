Your video, "How Amazon ships its biggest and bulkiest stuff"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

How Amazon ships its biggest and bulkiest stuff

A look inside the company's warehouse in Fall River, Massachusetts.
2:22 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for How Amazon ships its biggest and bulkiest stuff.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Is Elon Musk promising too much with his LA underground tunnel transport?
Is Elon Musk promising too much with his LA underground tunnel transport?
1:15
A $1 trip on his futuristic ride seems too good to be true.
Play video
Video: The Australian town ditching the power companies and going off-grid
The Australian town ditching the power companies and going off-grid
3:38
Australia may be wedded to coal, but one town in the country's east wants to carve out its own future, no fossil fuels in sight.
Play video
Video: Facebook suspends apps, Senate votes to stop net neutrality repeal
Facebook suspends apps, Senate votes to stop net neutrality repeal
1:21
This week's major tech headlines include Facebook suspending over 200 apps due to misuse of data, the Senate's effort to preserve net...
Play video
Video: Google to revamp YouTube Music, Red's holographic phone gets carrier partners
Google to revamp YouTube Music, Red's holographic phone gets carrier partners
1:49
Today's major tech headlines include Google shaking up YouTube Music with a new app and desktop player coming soon. Meanwhile, Red's...
Play video
Video: Elon Musk's Boring Company wants to build a 'weird little Disney ride' under LA
Elon Musk's Boring Company wants to build a 'weird little Disney ride' under LA
1:42
Where we're going, we don't need roads.
Play video
Video: Uber, Facebook take their apology tours to TV ads
Uber, Facebook take their apology tours to TV ads
2:25
Looking to make nice after their respective scandals, the two companies promise to change.
Play video
Video: Google replaces YouTube Red with YouTube Premium
Google replaces YouTube Red with YouTube Premium
1:55
That's not all. A revamped version of YouTube Music is coming soon and Google Play Music will be saying goodbye.
Play video
Video: Net neutrality vote passes in US Senate, OnePlus 6 officially revealed
Net neutrality vote passes in US Senate, OnePlus 6 officially revealed
1:23
Today's major tech headlines include a big win for net neutrality, the OnePlus 6 event and a Google News launch for iOS.
Play video