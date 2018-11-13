CNET Magazine

Hopper? Hellboy? Harbour?

Transcript
Hopper, Hellboy, Harbour, got it. [MUSIC] Most likely to ask Winona Rider out on a date. Hopper. Most likely to know all the words to the Reflux. Harbour. Most likely to adopt a cat. Hellboy. Most likely to adopt a dog. Harbour. Most likely to carry around hair gel. [MUSIC] Pass. Most likely to play the ukulele? Harbour. Most likely to court Hamlet? Harbour. Most likely to binge watch The Love Boat? Hellboy. Most likely to wear a nicotine patch? Hellboy. Most likely to ask Harrison Ford for his autograph. [MUSIC] Harbour Most Likely to be afraid of heights. [MUSIC] Hopper [SOUND] Most likely to play Fortnite and to know one of the dances. [MUSIC] I want to say Hellboy but it's Harbour.
