Honor Reveals Concept Phone Purse at IFA 2023 12:12 Watch Now

Honor Reveals Concept Phone Purse at IFA 2023

Sep 1, 2023 Foldable Phones

Speaker 1: Honor v per this NEDA Future concept fund. It's the first time we consider, I mean not from technology point of view. We consider from the fasten point of view what kind of daily life should be in our life in the future, what kind of design philosophy we can add in the smartphone industry. [00:00:30] Not only does a function, the parameter, the performance, the muscles, we can have another way to see our digital life. The phone can be like this. Yeah, can be so braided. So this the magic void from phone to per. [00:01:00] Yes. Thank you. I mean when we change the man site, we have a lot of solution. And with new honor v plus, we want to be everything. So be the so status and also pursue the extreme design. Of course [00:01:30] honor v plus will break our record just now we say automatic V two. The thickness is 9.9 millimeters. We bring the photo phone into the millimeter arrow with honor v plus the thickness, we'll challenge less than nine millimeters [00:02:00] at the thinnest. The foldable fun and it's so status, a beautiful design. It's even thinner than today is a barone. If you have Samsung Gatx S 23 er, I can guarantee to you honor v plus is thinner than Gatx. SSS 23 er. [00:02:30] But please remember this is a foldable phone. It's unbelievable. Speaker 1: And you can design your purse, you can personalize your style, customize your purse style down and also that you can personalize both sides. Not only this also, [00:03:00] yeah, another side. So I mean your personal, your most favorite one. Of course you can change the straps and chains like this. I know today for Lady [00:03:30] Waters, you have a lot of bags When you wear some dress, so ing or party, you'll face a big talent. You always find you lose one. You really needed the purse. But with the Honorable purse, they can perfect match your outfit [00:04:00] like this. Oh, like this Y okay, show for the lady and gentlemen. Honor v Purse, I believe saw your big requirement. Now you can change your purse now anytime, anywhere you can personalize your [00:04:30] most favorite purse, your most favorite design. And then today the width, I mean the honorary purse. We can improve and consumer the self expression in the different occasion. We want to that have the very specialized purse to show that my emotion [00:05:00] and also the changeable based on the time, based on occasion and also based on your emotion. By the way, for example, during the business meeting, you want to be professional. You can use this kind of purse. Speaker 1: When you go shopping you can change this one. [00:05:30] Or oh, when you walk on street, the purse can be like this. And then when you're moving, then so the movement, other prayer make you so fascinating. You are the most popular one. You attract eyes [00:06:00] when you walk to any employees. This will be our daily life. This will be the new lifecycle. And of course you can interact with your purse. When you touch it, they can feel and give you respect. And also the way for digital the path and also can change [00:06:30] by the time in daytime it be classic. During night the fair flights will come out. It's really amazing. You can imagine a lot of things that we can do with honor reports. Speaker 1: So here we also have a lot of trendsetter or designer join us [00:07:00] with honor Plus we want to provide a design platform. And the global designer and artist can use this. I mean the platform designed their most favorite, the purse such like this one, this Mexico, the artist, they use this. I mean the environment protection concept is say the algorithm [00:07:30] to awake the people that to protect the environment and also the nature lines. The nature is so brilliant and beautiful and colorful and we can, with honorary purse, we can demonstrate how beautiful of the nature and this reflect the phone development. [00:08:00] It's like a mirror as saw that we integrate a lot of function. Speaker 1: It also can be the way to show the price of the flower. The flower can also tell you here it's emotion, it's feeding. And for the hand on this flowing to show that ourself, [00:08:30] I mean the global designer and the artist, they have so fantastic. The idea I think make our artway process so brilliant. So here I also want to use this opportunity to invite the global designer to join our this, I mean the activity that we will use, the open on [00:09:00] design platform. I mean the festival, the fantastic purse design will come out so everybody can join. Speaker 1: So today I'm in if a state, we launched the new concept phone owner. Just want to price our design philosophy. Smartphone not [00:09:30] only give us the convenience that help us improve the daily usage, daily life also can be a fashionable status, sexy and amazing show that we will want to work with the industry, with the designer, with the artist together to bring the pro design to the end consumer. [00:10:00] And as a challenger, I think for R today, just a start, we will sell a lot of the good concept to the industry. Okay? Today I want to use a video to make a summary about honor press. Please take a look.