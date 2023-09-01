Honor Magic V2 Gets Global Launch at IFA 2023
Honor Magic V2 Gets Global Launch at IFA 2023
Speaker 1: On the later cut the bar. Now the new photograph may hand, this is the automatic V two, [00:00:30] I mean the revolutionary yield vari automat V two, the sickness, only 4.7 millimeters. When we unfolded automat V two, it's global ness, the smartphone 4.7. When we fold [00:01:00] it, the thickness only 9.9 millimeters. I can give you a comparison. The Samsung just launched the Galaxy J 45 and J 45. The thickness at 13.4 millimeters, almost the 40% [00:01:30] sacred and automatically two. And with only 4,000, 400 million M P R battery and with its 9.9 millimeters, the thick automatic V two. How about the battery life? The battery is 5,000 million P hours. Speaker 1: I mean we have the bathroom like sickness and also [00:02:00] the bathroom like battery. The battery sickness, only 2.72 millimeters. So we make this happen with slim design on the hair battery capacity. So maybe break through the mindset bottleneck when we change the design philosophy from at a new start to consider what kind photo phone [00:02:30] is needed by end consumer and then automatically to come out. So we need that. Consider this why we need to reconstruct everything, almost everything. And then we make this happen. And housing about, I mean 2.72 millimeters. I can show you our second carbon battery technology. [00:03:00] The battery can put into this card holder. This my room card. The battery. Like this? Yeah.

