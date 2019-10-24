Honor 9X may be the last Honor phone we see with Android

Transcript
[MUSIC] Honor is a sub brand of Chinese phenom Huawei, meaning the company is subject to the same banned from using Google services including Android. As it's parent company. So why then just the new on a 9x arrive in Europe and Australia running Android nine? Well, it's not a cheeky loophole. It's actually just at the phone has been in development and indeed been on sale in China before the band was fully in status. It has then just managed to Limbo under the bar and onto shelves. But it's more than likely to be one of the last Android running phones from honor or Huawei we see anytime soon. Politics and bands aside, the phone itself isn't a bad bit of kit for what would likely be a very affordable price. Shimmering blue color scheme looks snazzy and it's going to do all camera setup on the back. That includes a super wide angle lens and a regular zoom lens but uses an additional depth sensor for better portrait mode images. The front facing camera pops up from the top edge in that neat way we've seen on phones like the recent one plus models, which also means there's no not cutting into the 6.59 inch display. The phone comes with six gig of RAM, a 4000 milliamp hour battery, and there's even a 3.5 mil headphone jack on the bottom. For those of you still using headphones with need plugging in. There's no official word on exactly how much this phone will cost, but given the Honor 8X is currently on sale for around 200 pounds here in the UK It's safe to assume the 9X will roughly be in the 2 to 300 pound region. The phone is due to go on sale in the UK, wider Europe, and Australia later this month, but other locations are yet to be announced. The phone will be We'll be joined by two wearable devices, the honor band five and Fab Five sports. Both of which will track your heart rate and step counts for exercising at the honor sport pro wireless headphones. [MUSIC]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

67 episodes

Alphabet City

67 episodes

CNET Top 5

833 episodes

The Daily Charge

886 episodes

What the Future

319 episodes

Tech Today

1015 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Zuckerberg announces Facebook News Tab for the US

4:00

The Current War comes to CNET

3:09

Lyft accused of ignoring sexual assault reports

2:43

Zuckerberg gets grilled on Capitol Hill

21:44

Quantum computing is the new super supercomputer

4:11

What the Nintendo Switch Lite is like after a month of use (The Daily Charge, 10/23/2019)

10:51

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

The new Honda Fit has more of what matters

1:02

The iPhone SE is set for a comeback

6:40

iPhone 11 extreme water test

14:51

2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth is the hottest Italian take on a Japanese icon

4:37

Subaru Levorg Prototype: We won't get the wagon, but we may get the tech

1:34

Surface Pro 7: Still the Windows 2-in-1 king

5:26

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Honor 9X may be the last Honor phone we see with Android

1:55

Surface Pro 7: Still the Windows 2-in-1 king

5:26

This Galaxy Fold competitor folds in thirds

2:05

How to buy a Roku streamer in 2019

7:19

Nintendo Switch Lite: 1 month later

5:06

Pixel 4 and 4 XL have awesome cameras but high prices

5:51

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

MacOS Catalina: 5 best things

2:02

5G made simple

4:59

How to use Google Translate's photo tool

2:03

iOS 13: Cool features you'll want to try now

1:32

Everything to know about the Brave browser

2:09

Android 10 privacy settings: Everything to know

1:55