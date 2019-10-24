Honor 9X may be the last Honor phone we see with Android
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Honor is a sub brand of Chinese phenom Huawei, meaning the company is subject to the same banned from using Google services including Android.
As it's parent company.
So why then just the new on a 9x arrive in Europe and Australia running Android nine?
Well, it's not a cheeky loophole.
It's actually just at the phone has been in development and indeed been on sale in China before the band was fully in status.
It has then just managed to Limbo under the bar and onto shelves.
But it's more than likely to be one of the last Android running phones from honor or Huawei we see anytime soon.
Politics and bands aside, the phone itself isn't a bad bit of kit for what would likely be a very affordable price.
Shimmering blue color scheme looks snazzy and it's going to do all camera setup on the back.
That includes a super wide angle lens and a regular zoom lens but uses an additional depth sensor for better portrait mode images.
The front facing camera pops up from the top edge in that neat way we've seen on phones like the recent one plus models, which also means there's no not cutting into the 6.59 inch display.
The phone comes with six gig of RAM, a 4000 milliamp hour battery, and there's even a 3.5 mil headphone jack on the bottom.
For those of you still using headphones with need plugging in.
There's no official word on exactly how much this phone will cost, but given the Honor 8X is currently on sale for around 200 pounds here in the UK It's safe to assume the 9X will roughly be in the 2 to 300 pound region.
The phone is due to go on sale in the UK, wider Europe, and Australia later this month, but other locations are yet to be announced.
The phone will be We'll be joined by two wearable devices, the honor band five and Fab Five sports.
Both of which will track your heart rate and step counts for exercising at the honor sport pro wireless headphones.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
This Galaxy Fold competitor folds in thirds
2:05
Surface Neo and Surface Duo: Up close with Microsoft's new dual-screen...
5:12
HTC launches the Vive Cosmos VR headset
6:32
LG G8X phone lets you pick two screens or one
3:43
Motorola Zoom has premium cameras at half the price
2:45
Apple Card: Unboxing and setup
6:03
Honor 20 Pro packs multiple cameras without the price tag
1:56
Vivo's Apex 2019 concept is what phones will be in the future
1:38
Holoscreen is a screen protector that makes any phone display...
2:07
Sony's newest 4K Xperia 1 phone aims to wow on cameras and color