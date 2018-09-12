CNET
Your video, "HomePod gets calling update"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Apple
Event
HomePod gets calling update
Apple announced a few updates for its HomePod smart speaker, including making and receving calls and setting multiple timers.
1:00
/
September 12, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for HomePod gets calling update.
