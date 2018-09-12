Your video, "HomePod gets calling update"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Apple Event

HomePod gets calling update

Apple announced a few updates for its HomePod smart speaker, including making and receving calls and setting multiple timers.
1:00 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for HomePod gets calling update.

Latest Wireless & Bluetooth Speakers videos

Video: The UE Boom 3 and Megaboom 3 get more durable and now float
The UE Boom 3 and Megaboom 3 get more durable and now float
2:46
Ultimate Ears has redesigned its popular Bluetooth speakers mostly for the better.
Play video
Video: B&O's new BeoSound Edge is a powerfully puckish AirPlay speaker
B&O's new BeoSound Edge is a powerfully puckish AirPlay speaker
1:21
The monolithic BeoSound Edge delivers booming sound and supports Chromecast and AirPlay 2 streaming. Oh, and you adjust the volume...
Play video
Video: Sonos updates Amp with HDMI, more power
Sonos updates Amp with HDMI, more power
1:00
The Sonos Amp gets a upgrade with a sleeker look, double the power, and better connectivity
Play video
Video: LG's 2018 Atmos sound bar offers movie thrills
LG's 2018 Atmos sound bar offers movie thrills
1:28
The LG SK10Y sound bar is talented when it comes to movie playback but we wish it was better at playing music
Play video
Video: Save $34 on this leather-clad Owlee Scroll speaker
Save $34 on this leather-clad Owlee Scroll speaker
1:24
Bluetooth, NFC and a unique design make this a particularly great gift item.
Play video
Video: Researchers found a way to turn an Echo into a listening device
Researchers found a way to turn an Echo into a listening device
1:19
Amazon said it's fixed the eavesdropping issue after researchers alerted the company.
Play video
Video: Vizio sound bars offer Dolby Atmos for first time
Vizio sound bars offer Dolby Atmos for first time
1:18
Vizio has announced its range of 2018 sound bars which offer Dolby Atmos in addition to Wi-Fi music streaming
Play video
Video: Got $400? Apple HomePod vs stereo Sonos One vs Google Home Max
Got $400? Apple HomePod vs stereo Sonos One vs Google Home Max
4:41
CNET's Ty Pendlebury and Steve Guttenberg debate which smart speaker offers the best sound for the money
Play video