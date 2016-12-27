Here are the best videogames of the year

Connect with us
With 2016 almost in the books here are some of the best games of the year.

This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. 2016 is almost behind us. So let's quickly recap some of the best games of the year. On our list are two surprises that we didn't think much of until, of course, we played them. Doom and Titanfall 2 blew us away with their stellar campaign that stood out amongst the sea of shooters this year. They're definitely worth the price of admission. 2016 was also a great year for independent games. We really liked Firewatch, The Witness, Inside, and Superhot. These titles are amazing Display the skillful design and masterful storytelling. And best of all, they don't cost as much as a regular game. It's hard to choose a game we think is the best of the year, but Uncharted 4 definitely comes close. It's a must-own for Playstation 4 that features great storytelling, amazing production value, And is one of the most fun experiences we've had in a very long time. You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in the Apple store.

