Here are all the smart products Ring showed off at CES 2020

Transcript
Here at the adorable ring booth at CES 2020. We're taking a look at six new products that the smart home and security company just unveiled for this event. So the first one up is the access controller Pro. This is a hardware device for 299 that connects over Ethernet or cellular you can choose between the two and actually can control your game Gate remotely. So if you already have an electronic gate system, this device just installs. You have to have a professional installer, it's not a DIY product, but the price is pretty good, $299. You have someone install it, and then you can actually use the Ring app to open and close the gate. And if you also have a Ring video doorbell that's connected to the gate You can also see the person who's visiting and interact with them and then decide if you wanna open the gate or not. So it's kind of like bringing the front door to your gate. In addition to this device, they also unveiled five new lighting products. So they have two light bulbs, which is the total first farang, an indoor light and an outdoor floodlight, and then they also have three lighting Fixtures. So [UNKNOWN] already offers a [UNKNOWN] a [UNKNOWN] and a floodlight, but this time they're introducing solar powered version. So if you don't wanna deal with batteries or plug in hardware devices, you can just harness the power of the sun to control them which is a really smart solution. If you wanna just leave them and not think about updating the battery They're used regularly. So the Access Controller Pro is available now again for 299. Some of the other devices are coming out later, but it's nice to see that this company is expanding into new product categories like this gate opener and the light bulb. That's something totally new for Ring that is pretty exciting. So for more Smart home ans security stuff from CBS220. Check out Cinet on youtube.com.

1:41

