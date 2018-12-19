Trailers

Hellboy trailer injects reboot with fun

Transcript
They warned us that something was coming. If there is ever an end in this forever war, it will be because of you and your strong right hand. Hey, I'm on your side. Sorry, my bad. [MUSIC] We're the line in the sand. We fight against the forces of darkness. [UNKNOWN] Were you expecting a sign that says secret headquarters? [MUSIC] Oi, I need some ID love. Are you serious? [MUSIC] You made me a damn weapon. [MUSIC] I just wanted to help you become the best you. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Some dad's get their kids legos, [UNKNOWN] saving the world or something. [MUSIC] Does this do anything special. Yeah. It smashes things real good. [MUSIC] [NOISE] [MUSIC] You are mankind's best and only hope. [MUSIC] Michael, we were supposed to be fighting Monsters not working with them. [MUSIC] [SOUND] Who are you calling monster pal? You looked in the mirror recently? He is an ****. [MUSIC] Sorry. Did I interrupt? On the contrary, you've arrived just in time. [MUSIC]
Culture

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Taking a ride inside The Boring Company's tunnel with Elon Musk

2:18

Biggest hacks of 2018

3:26

The huge Marriott cyberattack may have been the work of Chinese spies

1:01

How to cut the cord like a pro

3:17

Representative slams colleagues, defends Google

1:47

US congressman demands to know if Google is tracking him

2:02

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

The 2019 iPhone lineup may give you deja vu

7:16

Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive

1:29

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Elon Musk shows off his Boring tunnel

2:08

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Ninja's coffee maker brews well in many ways

1:31

TiVo Bolt OTA vs Amazon Fire TV Recast: which DVR should you buy?

2:14

Samsung Q9 TV goes against OLED with LCD's best picture yet

1:46

Bumblebee transforms from action-packed to adorable

1:34

The Google Pixel Slate hints at what the iPad Pro needs next

4:35

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse spins the best Spidey movie

1:31

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Tips for improving battery life on your MacBook

2:35

Best cheap phones to try now

2:02

Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch

27:12

3 Mac apps to get you organized

1:23

7 ways smart home devices can help you sleep better

3:16

3 ways to cover bright LED lights so you can sleep

1:39