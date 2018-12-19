Hellboy trailer injects reboot with fun

They warned us that something was coming.
If there is ever an end in this forever war, it will be because of you and your strong right hand.
Hey, I'm on your side.
Sorry, my bad.
[MUSIC]
We're the line in the sand.
We fight against the forces of darkness.
[UNKNOWN]
Were you expecting a sign that says secret headquarters?
[MUSIC]
Oi, I need some ID love.
Are you serious?
[MUSIC]
You made me a damn weapon.
[MUSIC]
I just wanted to help you become the best you.
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
Some dad's get their kids legos, [UNKNOWN] saving the world or something.
[MUSIC]
Does this do anything special.
Yeah.
It smashes things real good.
[MUSIC]
[NOISE]
[MUSIC]
You are mankind's best and only hope.
[MUSIC]
Michael, we were supposed to be fighting Monsters not working with them.
[MUSIC]
[SOUND]
Who are you calling monster pal?
You looked in the mirror recently?
He is an ****.
[MUSIC]
Sorry.
Did I interrupt?
On the contrary, you've arrived just in time.
[MUSIC]
Culture
Up Next
Avengers: Endgame trailer revealed
2:25
Captain Marvel second trailer packs a punch
2:17
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Who are all the characters?
2:34
Inside Star Trek: Discovery's striking Klingon redesign
1:20
Dark Phoenix trailer sees Jean Grey hone her dangerous mutant...
2:02
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald final trailer is...
2:24
Captain Marvel trailer shows Carol Danvers' backstory, MCU beginnings
1:57
Star Wars Resistance shows Poe Dameron, BB-8 giving out a new...